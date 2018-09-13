COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

First Unitarian Universalist Society

Recovery Walk

Sept. 15: 9 a.m. Registration. 10 a.m., walk at 11 a.m. Sixth annual Step Into Action Recovery Walk. Welcome by speakers including Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George. Celebrates National Recovery Month and the Vermont recovery community to raise awareness of substance use disorders, services available and combat the stigma of addiction. Free lunch, raffles, resource tables, sponsor presentations, yoga, meditation, Zumba, music. First Unitarian Universalist Society, 152 Pearl St. (top of Church Street). Information: recoverywalkvt.com.

Oakledge Park

Walk to Defeat ALS

Sept. 22: 9 a.m. registration; 10:30 a.m. event. ALS Association Northern New England Chapter annual walk to raise awareness, offer support, raise funds for those with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Music, breakfast, coffee, barbeque by The Moose Lodge; tribute tent honoring those fighting and lost to the disease. Register or volunteer or walk at alsanne.org.

HINESBURG

St. Jude’s Parish

TaeKwon Do classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15. TaeKwon Do KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

MIDDLEBURY

Homeward Bound

Pet microchip clinic

Sept. 15: Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society, is offering a microchip clinic for dogs and cats. Micro chipping increases the likelihood of a lost pet returning home by offering permanent identification. To register, call 388-1100. 236 Boardman St. homewardboundanimals.org.

Town Hall Theater

Flea Market, Antique Sale

Sept. 15: 11th annual fundraiser with 25 vendors and dealers. Antiques, collectibles, furniture, rugs, woven textiles, art, fine and costume jewelry, etc. Food by Almost Home of Bristol. Free. 68 S. Pleasant St.; entrance on Merchant’s Row. 382-9222, townhalltheater.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms Coach Barn

Champlain Mini Maker Faire

Sept. 22: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. A showcase of invention, creativity, and resourcefulness, an annual gathering of curious creators, builders, DIY-ers and tinkerers that are pursuing new ideas and embracing the growth of STEM/STEAM. New this year, a Makers in the Dark evening program will include Illuminated Woods, Burning Man, and more. Ages 10 and under are free; advance tickets available, $6-18, champlain.makerfaire.com.

Parade Ground Shelburne

Farmers Market

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the village green through Oct. 13. More than 50 vendors from Shelburne and the region. Produce, cheese, prepared foods, crafts, jewelry, art, lots more. Music 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this week by Dixie Six. Information online at the Shelburne Business and Professional Association website: sbpavt.org.

Shelburne Museum

Champlain Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Sept. 16: Opening ceremony, 11 a.m. Two-mile walk through Shelburne Museum to raise awareness and money to support the Alzheimer’s Association’s work for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Pre-registration encouraged. On site registration 9-11 a.m. Free. Rain or shine. T-shirts for those raising $100 or more. Details online at alz.org/walk or call 316-3839; volunteer opportunities available also. Participants may remain at the museum after the event for free.

Village Wine and Coffee

Book release

Sept. 14: 5-7 p.m. Author Larry Sudbay and illiustrator Steven Kellogg will discuss and sign copies of their new book, “The Best is Yet to Be.” Refreshments of wine and cheese.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Burlington Garden Club

Basket Weaving

Sept. 20: RSVP and payment deadline for basket weaving session Oct. 19, 1-4 p.m. $45 includes supplies. Contact Gail Lang, 1675 Dorset St., S. Burlington, VT 05403. Meeting at the Pines Senior Center, 7 Aspen Drive #1. 863-6924, lang25wg@yahoo.com.

DANCE

ESSEX JUNCTION

Green Mountain Steppers

Learn to Square Dance

Sept. 13, 20: 7-9 p.m. The Green Mountain Steppers Square Dance Club starts its fall workshop season with two free nights for new dancers. Workshops continue on Thursday evenings. Maple Street Park, 75 Maple St. More information: Susan and Wayne at 879-1974, Dorothy at 658-6554; greenmountainsteppers.org.

EXHIBITS

BRISTOL

Art on Main

Through Oct. 8: “What I Saw: Photographs by Anne Majusiak.” Bristol photographer Majusiak captures local scenes. 25 Main St. Gallery information: artonmain.net or 453-4032.

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

• Through Oct. 7: In “Traverse,” multi-disciplinary artist Crystal Wagner transforms organic and biomorphic designs into two- and three-dimensional expansive colorful prints, sculptures, and sprawling textured installations. Her immense installation in BCA’s first-floor gallery from floor to ceiling, emerges outside across the exterior façade. Artist talk on Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. Free.

• Through Oct. 7: “Visual Analogies” offers contemporary photography by Penn Chan and Vanessa Kotovich who explore competing and opposite themes of growth and decay; myth and reality; the beautiful and grotesque. 135 Church St. 865-7166. burlingtoncityarts.org.

Amy E. Tarrant Gallery

Flynn Center

Sept. 15: 2 to 4 p.m. Opening reception, “Visions of the World” on view to Dec. 1. Painters Abeer Almogalli and Sabah Abass (Iraq), Hom Pradhan (Bhutan); photographer & poet Umesh Acharya (Bhutan), fashion designers Sahar Alsammarae and Virginie Diambou (Republic of Congo); photographers from “Crossroads: Where Cultures Meet” youth mentor program. 153 Main St.

COLCHESTER

St. Mike’s College

“Maize Meditation”

Through Oct. 6: In “Maize Meditation,” Amanda Turner Pohan transforms the McCarthy Art Gallery into a library of archival materials documenting corn cultivation from the Abenaki Nation of Vermont to the rise of American agricultural biotech corporations. On Sept. 22, the project includes a special performance at the McCarthy Arts Center at 5 p.m. featuring corn-based foods and a walk to the campus cornfield at 4:30 p.m.

JEFFERSONVILLE

Bryan Memorial Gallery

Land and Light exhibit

Through Nov. 4: “Land and Light, Water and Air,” is the gallery’s annual flagship exhibit featuring juried landscape paintings from dozens of New England and Quebec artists.

• Sept. 17-19: Workshop with master Vermont landscape artist and plein air painter Eric Tobin. Details online at bryangallery.org or call 802-644-5100.

• Fall trip Oct. 14-15: Art and music bus trip to Rockport and Gloucester, Mass., organized by the Bryan Gallery and Goodspeed and Bach Travel in Burlington featuring art, music and historical sites and events. Details at bryangallery.org. 180 Main St.

JERICHO

Emile A. Gruppe Gallery

Monet Mamas

• Through Sept. 30: “Here We Go Again Yah! Yah!” by the Monet Mamas, five artist friends – Gerri Bloomberg, Pat Burgmeier, Judy Kelly, Mary Lou Marcussen and Ellie Morency – who have studied painting in various media and have exhibited as a group and individually. 22 Barber Farm Road; emilegruppegallery.com.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

Portraits of Power

Through Sept. 18: Paintings from Jim Butler’s Portraiture in Ceramics and Oil Paint course convey who and what students think is powerful in their lives. Large-scale paintings and ceramic assemblages use dynamic design and powerful color in images from photorealistic to expressionist. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. A Studio Art Event. Free. Johnson Memorial Building. middlebury.edu/arts or 443-3168.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Davis Studio

Sculptural Landscapes

Through Sept. 28: New colorful works by Shelburne artist Charles Lysogorski. Davis Studio Gallery, 916 Shelburne Road. More information: lysogorski.wixsite.com/charles and davisstudiovt.com.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of each month: Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14; 6 to 8 p.m. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

Family Arts Saturday

Sept. 15: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families are invited to visit the BCA Center every third Saturday to create an original work of art using materials inspired by our exhibition artists. 135 Church St. 865-7166. burlingtoncityarts.org.

ECHO Leahy Center

for Lake Champlain

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.: Science & Stories; free with admission or membership. Sept. 18 topic is Sound Detectives; Sept. 25, Harvest Time.

• Sept. 22 through Jan. 6: Innovation Playground Exhibit celebrates lifelong play and its role in sparking technological, social, and artistic innovation. Visitors of all ages can unleash their imaginations building with giant blue blocks; swimming and soaring alongside virtual wildlife; and inventing contraptions in a maker space.

1 College St. echovermont.org.

BURLINGTON / ESSEX

Phoenix Books Story times

• Saturdays at 11a.m. in both locations. Also Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in Essex. Each week features a new picture book, a classic or a staff favorite read aloud. Free. All ages.

• Sept. 22: 11 a.m. Phoenix Books Burlington hosts author and ukulele player Robert Broder, to share his new picture book, “Paul and His Ukulele.” Free, all ages. 191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz.

SHELBURNE MUSEUM

Webby’s Art Studio

Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Craft projects in the classroom in the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education. Sept. 15 is “Smudging the Lines” where participants find work by Peter Fried in the new special exhibition, “New England Now,” and let it inspire finger-painted photo collages.

MEETINGS, CLASSES, CONFERENCES

BURLINGTON

Kelley Marketing Group

Breakfast Meeting

Sept. 19: 7:45 to 9 a.m. Professionals in marketing, advertising, communications, social media and related areas brainstorm ideas; different nonprofit each month. New members welcome. Free. Organizations interested in participating should contact Jay McKee, professor emeritus, 864-4067, mckee@champlain.edu. Champlain College, Ireland Building Room 217, 391 Maple St.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15 to 10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

MUSEUMS

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

Through Oct. 28: “The Fabric of Emancipation,” an exhibit curated by Michelle Bishop, founder of Harlem Needle Arts. The exhibition features the work of eight fiber, textile and needle artists. Guided tours Monday, Tuesday, Friday; Thursday by appointment. rokeby.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Sept. 21: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Art at Hand tour of the “Playing Cowboy” exhibit. Art at Hand Tours allow blind or visually impaired visitors to explore Shelburne Museum with specially trained guides. Participants visit a gallery space, hear detailed descriptions of works of art, and utilize tactile pieces related to our collections. This tour visits the exhibition, “Playing Cowboy: America’s Wild West Shows” on view through Oct. 21. With paintings, sculpture, film footage and textiles, it explores late 19th- and early 20th-century pre-television entertainment that shaped the image and understanding of the American West, Native American culture and the cowboy way of life. Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education; 6000 Shelburne Road; 802-985-3346. shelburnemuseum.org.

Challenging the New England stereotype

Shelburne Museum presents “New England Now,” the inaugural exhibition in a curated biennial series featuring contemporary paintings and photographs that challenge the Northeast’s stereotype as stagnant and quaint. Opening Saturday, the show includes images from multiple photographers including Jim Westphalen of Shelburne. On Sunday at 2 p.m., exhibit director Tom Denenberg will discuss the collection and lead a tour in the gallery. The exhibition is on view through Jan. 13.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

UVM Lane Series

• Sept. 14: Discount ticket deadline for The Queen’s Six, IMAR, Dover Quartet, Actors from the London Stage: King Lear, Tetzlaff-Tetzlaff-Vogt Trio, and more.

• Sept. 21: 6:30 p.m. Talk. Imar, Glasgow-based quintet. UVM Recital Hall, 384/392 S. Prospect St. 656-7776. uvm.edu/laneseries.

BURLINGTON & RICHMOND

Stellaria Trio

Twice this weekend local chamber music ensemble Stellaria Trio presents “Reveries” by violinist Letitia Quante, cellist John Dunlop, pianist Claire Black. The program features piano trios of Gabriel Fauré, Joaquín Turina, and Richard Danielpour. Performances are Friday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Richmond Free Library, 201 Bridge St., Richmond; Sunday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m. at the College Street Congregational Church, 265 College St., Burlington. Suggested donation for both shows: $20; $5 children and limited means. stellariatrio@gmail.com.

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

MainStage

• Sept. 22: 6:30 p.m. Musically Speaking; free discussion. 7:30 p.m. VSO Masterworks. 84th season. Jaime Laredo conducting Vermont Symphony Orchestra Masterworks; featuring Peter Serkin, piano. vso.org. 8 p.m. 153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Club

Upcoming hikes

Sept. 15: Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area Paddle. Paddle through this well-known birding area in Addison County, west of Rt. 22A, probably putting in near the Basin Harbor Road Access or at the Panton Road Access. Group will paddle on Dead Creek stopping to look at birds and wildlife. Little current, easy paddle with canoes or kayaks. Expect to be on the water 2-3 hours. Group limit is 8. Ted Albers, ted@ted-albers.net.

Green Mountain Bicycle Club

Weekend rides

• Sept. 16: Century Day features three rides, all following the same route for the first 25 miles with a food stop in Bristol. Metric Century is 62 mi., moderate, via Bristol and Vergennes; Full Century is 100 mi., strenuous, to the Crown Point Bridge; Double Gap Century is 113 mi. and includes Middlebury and Appalachian Gaps. Meets at 7:30 a.m. at the Wheeler lot, Veterans Memorial Park, South Burlington. Leader: Kevin Batson, 825-2618, kevbvt@gmail.com; Metric Century Leader: Lou Bresee, 658-0597, lakelou@comcast.net.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

Sept. 16: 2 p.m. “The Shays’ Settlement Project.” Archeologist, educator, and writer Steve Butz will present on the settlement founded by Daniel Shays in 1787 upon his fleeing Massachusetts. This lost piece of American history was rediscovered in April 2013. Free. Donations appreciated.

Phoenix Books Burlington

• Sept. 13: Special guest of Phoenix owner Mike DeSanto, longtime friend and author Gray Basnight visits to share his new thriller “Flight of the Fox.”

• Sept. 20: Laurie Forest, Vermont author of “The Iron Flower,” discusses her young adult novel and sequel to “The Black Witch.” Free admission for under 18.

$3 ticket benefits Vermont Foodbank, includes $5 discount on featured book. 191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz.

COLCHESTER

St. Michael’s College

• Sept. 13: Dr. Najeeba Syeed, “Interfaith Engagement in Times of Islamophobia.”

• Sept. 18: 7 p.m. Montpelier native and magazine journalist Garret Graff discusses: “Russian Election Interference and the Mueller Investigation.” Sponsored by Psi Rho, the St. Michael’s College chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha, the National Political Science Honors Society. A freelance writer and former editor at the Washingtonian and Politico, Graff is the executive director of the Aspen Institute’s cybersecurity and technology program. In the McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall.

COLCHESTER

Vermont Genealogy Library

Sept. 15: 10:30 to noon. “Beginning Genealogy.” $10.

Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. Open for research: Tuesday, 3 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

RICHMOND

Richmond Free Library

• Sept. 13: 1:30 p.m. The Vermont Humanities Council Speakers Bureau and Community Senior Center of Richmond, Huntington, and Bolton present “Of Wheelmen, the New Woman, and Good Roads,” in which Luis Vivanco explores bicycling in Vermont, 1880-1920. Vivanco is a cultural anthropologist and co-director of the University of Vermont’s Humanities Center. Free. 201 Bridge Street. Information: Jane Vossler, 434-5439 or janevossler@gmail.com.

• Sept. 19: 5 to 6 p.m. Silent Auction preview and bidding, “Hidden Gems Unveiled,” over 125 private works by one-time Richmond resident Harold Vandervoort Walsh (1892-1987). Benefits Community Senior Center.

Discussion by artist Julie McGowan, 7-8 p.m.

• Sept. 20: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Silent bidding with winners notified Sept. 21.

Diane Wester, 735-3510, diwester@msn.com.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Field House

Reflexology presentation

Sept. 22: 10-11 a.m. Free presentation with Nancy Somers, certified reflexologist for 35 years. Informal demonstration of the ancient Chinese art of hands-on therapy for the feet and hands used to relieve tension and improve overall health. Register: ute@shelburnefieldhouse.com. More information: 318-3857.

Trinity Episcopal Church

Book Discussion

Sept. 20: 7 p.m. Hosted by the Outreach Committee, former South Burlington teacher, state representative and writer with an interest in black history, Bob Walsh, will lead a discussion of the book, “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Refreshments provided. Copies of the book are for sale at a discount at Hopkins Bookstore inside Trinity Church, 5171 Shelburne Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone

Fall Speaker Series

• Sept. 14: “Art and Architecture of the New Deal in Vermont,” Devin Colman, State Architectural Historian, Vermont Division for Historic Preservation.

2-3 p.m. presentation; Q&A follows. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. $5 at door or $45 membership, includes all talks. eeevermont.org.

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

• Auditions/Placement Sessions for Sept. 21 to Oct. 26: Teen Voices with Randal Pierce and Rajnii Eddins. Oct. 17 to Nov. 28: Hey Master DJ!, DJ Craig mITCHELL; age 16 and up.

• Advance Ticket Sales (Pre-Sale ends Sept. 15)

• Sept. 20, 21: 8 p.m. Josie Leavitt: So This Happened. FlynnSpace.

• Sept. 22: 8 p.m. Mohamed Abozekry & Karkade. FlynnSpace.

• Oct. 15: 8 p.m. “Here’s the Thing: Alec Baldwin;” special guests Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield.

153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org

MONTPELIER

Lost Nation Theater

“Becoming Dr. Ruth”

Through Sept. 16: Maura O’Brien stars in Mark St. Germain’s comedy-drama of the inspirational life of the woman who became sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer. Connecting with Dr. Ruth’s experience fleeing Nazi Germany as a child, the nonprofit Vermont Holocaust Memorial will have an exhibit at the theater on view an hour prior to the performances and after the show. Details and a code for discounted tickets for the show are online at HolocaustMemorial-VT.org.

City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main St. 229-0492, lostnationtheater.org.