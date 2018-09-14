Teen dies in one-car crash in Williston

UPDATED with details from police Friday afternoon.

A 16-year-old Williston boy died at UVM Medical Center from injuries in a one-car crash Thursday in Williston, according to the Williston Police Department.

Solomon Jenkins, age 16, of Williston was trapped in a vehicle after a crash on River Cove Road in Williston just before 2 p.m. Thursday, police said in a news release.

Williston Police, Fire and EMS crews were called at 1:54 p.m. to the scene where a Toyota Rav4 was off the north side of the road. Officers arrived to find a young woman, McKenna Raymond, age 15 and also of Williston, standing on the side of River Cove Road.

Jenkins was trapped inside the front passenger seat of the vehicle, police said; crews from Williston and Vermont Air National Guard Fire Departments helped free him from the wreck.

Police said Williston Rescue transported Jenkins to UVM Medical Center where he died of his injuries. Essex Rescue transported Raymond, who police said had been driving the vehicle, to the hospital and she was released Thursday night.

From the investigation so far, police said they believe that the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota RAV4 was headed westbound on River Cove Road when it went off the north side of the roadway and collided with a tree.

The SUV was registered to Nicole Jenkins of Williston, police said. Williston police have seized the vehicle and have applied for a search warrant to examine it, according to the police statement. Officers said they also have been in contact with the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s office regarding any possible charges related to the crash.

Investigators ask that anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Williston Officer Eric Shepard at 878-6611.

The crash brings to 47 the number of fatalities on Vermont highways so far in 2018, according to Vermont State Police.



Citizen reporter Madeline Hughes contributed to this report.