News from Carpenter-Carse Library

Sign up for a library card

September is National Library Card Sign-up Month and there’s still time to sign up to enter a drawing for a new e-reader. Current library patrons that recruit a new cardholder will also be entered in the raffle. Sign up at the library with proof of a Hinesburg or St. George address.

Tuesday after-school snacks

The library has teamed up with Hinesburg Community Resource Center to offer snacks for everyone after school on Tuesdays. Kids may drop by the library after early release from school for a healthy snack while they read, do homework, or pick out library materials to borrow.

Storytime

Every Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30-10 a.m. Caregivers and children from birth to age 5 are invited for songs, stories, rhymes and games. Followed by snack and open play time. Free.

Tech Time

Have a question about your laptop or personal electronic device? Bring any tech question and your device (or use our computers) for an individual appointment any Tuesday or Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Call the library or email Richard at richard@carpentercarse.org to make a reservation for a 30-minute appointment.

Live music

Oct. 4: 6 p.m. Jam with the Song Farmers of Hinesburg. Do you play an acoustic instrument or just love to sing along to old time, blues, country, and folk music? Come join the Song Farmers monthly jam session. If you don’t play an instrument, come to listen or to singalong. Free.

Kindergarten Spanish class

The class scheduled for Tuesdays in October from 2-3 p.m. is full but email kelly@carpentercarse.org or visit the library to be added to the wait list.

Community Writers’ Group

Oct. 2: 7-9 p.m. Local writers are invited for the monthly Community Writers’ Group workshop. All genres welcome for creative writing prompts, networking and more. Snacks provided. Free.

Youth clothing donations

From October 8-12, the library will be collecting children’s clothing for the Hinesburg Community Resource Center’s Clothing and Book Swap. Please bring clean, gently used clothing sized infant to 14 in boxes or bags. The swap is scheduled for Oct. 13, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the town hall.