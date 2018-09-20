News from Charlotte Library

Author visit

Tonight at 7:30 p.m., author Jack Mayer visits for a discussion of his latest book, “Before the Court of Heaven,” a work of historical fiction based on a true story about Weimar Germany and the rise of the Third Reich. The story explores how ordinary Germans became complicit in extraordinary crimes.

Burlington Songwriters

Musicians and songwriters Mike Abler, Tyler Smith and Karen Knaebel bring their talents to the Charlotte Library in the third session from the Burlington Songwriters Group on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.

Internet Privacy Toolkit

On Monday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. renowned library-tech expert, Jessamyn West, presents practical tips for protecting your privacy online. This informal discussion will cover topics such as how to write a good password, options for browsing the internet more safely, and how to deal with “smart devices.” Bring your questions!

Tuesday storytimes

Space is limited, so registration is required.

• Baby Time: 9 a.m. Parents and caregivers for babies and toddlers are invited to join Colleen Boyce for stories, songs and wordplay in a program designed to share the love of reading with our youngest visitors.

• Fun Time storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Preschoolers ages 3 to 5 are invited as we read and share old favorites and new stories and explore the world around us through books. Crafts and snacks add to the fun.

• After School storytime: 2:15 p.m. If you’re in kindergarten or first grade, hop off the bus at the library for stories, snacks, crafts and games that focus on nourishing a love for books.

Library Card Sign-up Month

A library card offers access to books at the Charlotte Library and much more: DVDs and interesting items such as garden tools and bird-watching kits, passes to museums and parks around the state, even materials from many other local libraries, as well as audio and e-books when the library is closed. Sign up at the library.

Charlotte native pens Maine cocktail bar book

The Charlotte Library has a copy of a new book by native Charlotter Andrew Volk, now living and working in Portland, Maine, along with his wife Briana Volk. “Northern Hospitality with the Portland Hunt + Alpine Club” celebrates five years of owning and operating their craft cocktail bar in Portland. It includes many food and cocktail recipes. Andrew Volk grew up in Charlotte and attended local schools. His parents are Mary and Tim Volk.