Tractor parade prepares to roll Oct. 14

It’s almost that time of year again when East Charlotte is overrun by tractors.

The East Charlotte Tractor Parade is set for Sunday, Oct. 14 starting at 1 p.m., rain or shine, according to organizers.

The center of activity is the corner of Spear Street and Hinesburg Road with activities on the green starting at 11 a.m.

The annual event features antique and modern tractors of all makes, models and sizes. Add to that a farmer’s market, food and craft vendors, music, farm animals, free pony rides and games for kids.

For more information, call 355-4246. Sponsored by the Charlotte Grange #398.

