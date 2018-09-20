Walking toward a cure

Above: Members of the 501st Legion and Rebel Legion (in Star Wars stormtrooper costumes) stand out in the crowd at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sunday at Shelburne Museum. More 1,800 people participated in the event, raising $265,378 toward a goal of $305,000. The walk is the nonprofit’s largest public awareness event to raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. The final of four walks happens Sunday in White River Junction. To date, the walks have raised over $372,000 toward an overall $420,000 goal. To find out more or donate: alz.org/walk.

Left: Walk to End Alzheimer’s committee chair and Charlotte resident Kelly Devine of the Burlington Business Association (in yellow) with her family on Sunday morning before setting off on the walk. Devine has personal connection to Alzheimer’s: “As the daughter of two people who were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s I am committed to creating a brighter future for my sons, a future with the first Alzheimer’s survivor,” she said. “I am walking to end Alzheimer’s to help find a cure as well as to provide care and support today for families just like mine.”

Below: Vermont singer Grace Potter and her husband, Eric Valentine, and their son, Sagan, interact with the crowd from the porch at the Circus Barn at the opening ceremony of Sunday’s walk.