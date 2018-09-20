Women’s March hosts festival in Burlington

Women’s March Vermont has organized a political activism festival this Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m., in Burlington’s Old North End.

“Let Equality Bloom 2018: Power to the Polls” will feature speakers including Democratic nominee for Vermont governor Christine Hallquist and state Rep. Kiah Morris, D-Bennington, who recently ended her re-election campaign citing racial harassment.

The day also will include workshops, music, art, food, kids activities, voter registration and information from social justice and progressive political organizations. Scheduled groups include: ACLU of Vermont’s Campaign for Smart Justice, Lean Left Vermont, the Rutland Area NAACP, Planned Parenthood of Vermont Action Fund, Emerge Vermont, Safe Harbor for Trans Teens, and the Peace & Justice Center.

Events will take place in the Old North End, finishing at O.N.E. Community Center, 72 N. Champlain Street. Admission is free.

Information: letequalitybloomfestival.com, vermont@womensmarch.com, 802.233.9731