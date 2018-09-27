New citizens can keep old allegiances

To the Editor:

Please note that upon becoming a U.S. citizen by naturalization, most applicants do not lose the citizenship of their home country contrary to “Aboard Ticonderoga, Vermonters become new American citizens” (The Citizen, Sept. 20).

Based on the U.S. Department of State regulation of dual citizenship, the Supreme Court of the U.S. has stated that dual citizenship is a “status long recognized in the law” and that “a person may have an exercise rights of nationality in two countries and be subject to the responsibilities of both. The mere fact he asserts the rights of one citizenship does not without more mean that he renounces the other,” (Kawakita v. U.S., 343 U.S. 717 (1952).

The U.S. government recognizes the existence of dual citizenship and allows U.S. citizens to have other citizenship.

Adeline Simenon, Esq.

Shelburne

Director and Head of the Business Immigration team

Paul Frank + Collins