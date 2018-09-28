Charlotte Fire and Rescue log

July 21

12:58 p.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Hinesburg First Response at a medical call on Silver Street in Hinesburg and took a patient to the hospital.

2:24 p.m. Charlotte Rescue was dispatched to a medical emergency on Thorpe Cove Road and took a patient to the hospital.

4:39 p.m. Charlotte Fire, Rescue and Shelburne Rescue were dispatched to a two-car accident on Ethan Allen Highway and Vermont State Police was notified. All patients refused transport.

July 22

3:37 a.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Vergennes Rescue at a fire call on South Maple Street in Vergennes; the patient refused transport.

1:03 p.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Vergennes Rescue at a medical call on Four Winds Road in Ferrisburgh and took a patient to the hospital.

July 23

9:29 p.m. Charlotte Rescue Paramedic assisted Vergennes Rescue at a medical call on Ethan Allen Highway in New Haven; Vergennes took the patient to the hospital.

July 24

6:25 p.m. Rescue took a patient to the hospital from an emergency on Holmes Road.

8:18 p.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Vergennes Rescue at a medical call on Basin Harbor Road in Ferrisburgh and took a patient to the hospital.

July 26

10:02 a.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Shelburne Rescue at a motor vehicle crash on Shelburne Road where the patient refused transport.

5 p.m. Fire and Rescue were dispatched and Vermont State Police to a two-vehicle crash; all involved refused transport.

July 28

6:27 p.m. Rescue responded to a medical emergency at the Old Lantern on Greenbush Road; the patient refused transport.

July 30

2:11 p.m. Charlotte Fire assisted a Vermont Hazmat Team at a mercury spill at the Charlotte Family Health Center on Ferry Road. A wall-mounted blood pressure apparatus fell off the wall and broke, spilling a small amount of mercury. The office was shut down for the rest of the day for cleanup.

July 31

2:11 p.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Vergennes Rescue at a vehicle roll-over accident involving several patients who were taken to the hospital by crews from Charlotte, Bristol and Vergennes.

5:40 p.m. False fire alarm call on Dolliver Drive.

7:25 p.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Hinesburg First Response at a medical call on Fern Road in Hinesburg and transported a patient to the hospital.

Aug. 1

10:45 a.m. Fire checked out smoke coming from Root Road and found an unpermitted controlled burn. Fire officials issued a warning.

Aug. 2

9:09 p.m. Rescue was dispatched to medical emergency on Rotax Road in Monkton and transported a patient to the hospital.

Aug. 3

8:59 a.m. Rescue and Fire were dispatched to a medical emergency on Orchard Road and took a patient to the hospital.

10:13 a.m. Charlotte Rescue and Shelburne Rescue responded to a medical call at the Health Center on Ferry Road. Shelburne transported a patient to the hospital.

1:39 p.m. Charlotte Fire assisted Shelburne Fire at a fire alarm call on Wind Ridge in Shelburne.

Aug. 4

3:07 p.m. Charlotte Fire assisted Shelburne Fire at a fire alarm call at Wright House on Harrington Avenue in Shelburne.

7:39 p.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Vergennes Rescue at a medical call on Shellhouse Mountain Road in Ferrisburgh and took a patient to the hospital.

Aug. 5

12:50 p.m. Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the Charlotte Senior Center for a reported smell of natural gas. The gas company was notified and the hazard was removed.

2:57 p.m. Charlotte Fire and Rescue assisted Ferrisburgh and Vergennes Rescue at a water rescue call at the Bay Road fishing access in Ferrisburgh.

Aug. 6

8:28 p.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Vergennes Rescue at a medical call on Shellhouse Mountain Road. Vergennes transported the patient to the hospital.

Aug. 7

8:56 p.m. Charlotte Rescue responded to a medical call on Elfin Lane but the patient refused transport to the hospital.

Aug. 8

12:31 p.m. A caller reported a tree on power lines on Prindle Road. Fire and Rescue were dispatched and notified Green Mountain Power who removed the hazard.

3:36 p.m. False fire alarm on Garen Road.

Aug. 9

9:41 a.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Vergennes Rescue at a medical call on Panton Road in Vergennes and took a patient to the hospital.

Aug. 10

11:45 a.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Shelburne Rescue at a medical call at Wright House on Harrington Avenue in Shelburne and transported the patient to the hospital.

1:07 p.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Shelburne Rescue at a motor vehicle crash on Barstow Road and Spear Street; patient refused transport.

2:51 p.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Vergennes Rescue at a medical call on Main Street in Vergennes and transported the patient to the hospital.

Aug. 11

6:34 a.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Shelburne Rescue at a medical call at Wake Robin and transported a patient to the hospital.

10:56 a.m. Rescue responded to a medical emergency on Thompsons Point Road but the patient refused transport.

11:46 a.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Hinesburg First Response at a medical call at Firehouse Plaza on Commerce Street in Hinesburg; the patient refused transport.

5:42 p.m. A woman on a boat in Lake Champlain called to reports seeing fire near homes in the area of Quaker Smith Point Road. Fire, rescue and police from Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg and South Burlington were dispatched and found an unpermitted controlled burn on Wings Point Road.

11:50 p.m. Medical emergency on Greenbush Road. Rescue transported a patient to the hospital.

Aug. 12

3:58 p.m. Rescue was dispatched to a medical emergency on Dorset Street in Charlotte but the patient refused transport.

9:20 p.m. Charlotte Fire assisted Shelburne Fire at a fire alarm on Covington Lane in Shelburne.

11:30 p.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Hinesburg First Response at a medical call at Lyman Meadow in Hinesburg but the patient refused transport.

Aug. 14

3:47 p.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Vergennes Rescue at a medical call on North Street in Vergennes and took a patient to the hospital.

Aug. 15

9:28 a.m. Rescue reported to a medical emergency on Mount Philo Road and took a patient to the hospital.

5:42 p.m. Fire and rescue went to a false fire alarm on Guinea Road.

6:29 p.m. Fire and Rescue checked out an electrical problem at a home on Prindle Road and removed a fire hazard.

Aug. 16

7:03 a.m. Fire and Rescue were dispatched and Vermont State Police was notified about a one-car accident on Ethan Allen Highway and Higbee Road; patient refused transport.

Aug. 17

11:31 a.m. Charlotte Fire and Rescue assisted Shelburne Fire and Rescue at Shelburne Museum where smoke was detected in a building. It was caught before it turned into a fire.