Charlotte man charged with DUI#4 after traffic stop on Mount Philo Road

At a traffic stop on Mount Philo Road on Saturday, state police arrested and charged a Charlotte man with a fourth driving under the influence offense.

At 11:33 a.m., police stopped a red 2007 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Nelson Lime, 30, according to a press release by Cpl. Mark Magnant.

Police said the vehicle was traveling 60 mph in a posted 45 mph speed zone. Police also determined that the vehicle was uninsured and that Lime’s license was criminally suspended for a prior DUI conviction.

Lime was taken into custody and charged with DUI#4 and driving with license suspended, police said.

Lime was also issued traffic tickets for speed and insurance and the vehicle was towed, police said. Lime was cited to appear in Chittenden Superior Court on Oct. 11.