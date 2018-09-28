Firemen plan second annual farmers market and craft fair for Oct. 13

The Hinesburg Firemen’s Association plans its second Fall Farmer’s Market and Craft Sale for Oct.

The event will set up at the Hinesburg Fire Station from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spaces are available for sellers both inside and outside the station on a first-come-first-served basis.

All vendors must register by Oct. 10. Registration fees are $30 for a 10 x 10 space outside (vendor provides table and pop-up tent) or $35 for inside with a $10 table rental (25 spaces available).

No refunds after Oct. 10.

Advertising will be included in the Hinesburg Record, The Citizen, Front Porch Forum, Craigslist, local TV and radio.

Proceeds from event will benefit the Hinesburg Firemen’s Association.

For more information email: dbarber7541@gmail.com