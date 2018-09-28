Hinesburg Police Log

Sept. 16

2 p.m. An officer went to Silver Street where a box of clothing was spilled over the northbound lane. It was picked up and released to the owner.

5:27 p.m. An officer was called to Hollow Road when a resident reported that a man had entered her house and she did not know who he was. He appeared intoxicated and there was a liquor bottle on his vehicle. She told him to get out and then called 911 with a vehicle description. The Hinesburg officer and a Vermont State Police trooper observed the vehicle traveling on Hollow Road and stopped it. The driver, Jacob Didyoung, 41 years old of Starksboro, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, unlawful trespass, and disorderly conduct. He was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

Sept. 17

3:30 p.m. A North Road resident reported that her neighbor damaged her property. An officer was unable to substantiate the allegation.

6 p.m. A resident on Wile Street made a fraud report regarding a computer fraud incident. It involved a virus alert after which he purchased a $300 Google Play card and gave the number to the suspect. When his problem was not fixed, he was directed to purchase more cards.

7:55 p.m. An officer was asked to do a VIN verification while at an address in Starksboro doing a follow-up on a case.

8:39 pm. An officer responded to Shelburne Falls Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle that was gone on his arrival.

Sept. 18

10:15 a.m. A resident on Baldwin Road reported a drone flying over multiple times. She said she would speak to her neighbors for any information.

11 a.m. An officer took a report of a suspicious vehicle on Texas Hill Road.

4:10 p.m. An officer assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call in St. George.

8:44 p.m. An officer assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call on Kellys Field.

Sept. 19

11:59 a.m. A woman came to the station to report missing prescriptions from her home on Oscars Lane.

12:42 p.m. An officer responded to a report of a dead deer on Richmond Road.

5:24 p.m. An officer working traffic enforcement on North Road stopped a vehicle for no front license plate. The driver, Steven Bright, 50 years old of Bristol, was found to be operating a vehicle without a required ignition interlock device. (A device that an individual blows into to check for a zero blood-alcohol level.) Bright was arrested and taken to the station where he was charged with criminal driving with license suspended. He was released and cited to appear in Chittenden Superior Court on Oct. 18.

10:47 p.m. An officer responded to Triple L Mobile Home Park for a reported hit-and-run. A four-door vehicle with Massachusetts license plates left the park after hitting a pickup.

Sept. 20

10:19 a.m. An officer served a no trespass order for South Burlington Police to a resident on North Road.

Sept. 21

8:36 a.m. An officer assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call on Kellys Field.

10:26 a.m. An officer did a VIN verification at a home on Hickory Place.

11:25 a.m. An officer went to Hinesburg Community School for a parking lot crash that resulted in property damage only.

3:37 p.m. An officer checked on an alarm at a business at Ballards Corner. No problem was found.

Sept. 22

8:58 a.m. An officer responded to an alarm at Champlain Valley Union High School. No problem was found.

12:30 p.m. An officer helped unlock a vehicle at a business in the village.

5:04 p.m. Officers responded to a home on Silver Street for a citizen dispute that was determined to be verbal only; one person was transported to ACT 1 for detox.