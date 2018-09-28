Kunin launches new memoir at Coach Barn

STAFF REPORT

Gov. Madeleine Kunin’s new memoir, “Coming of Age: My Journey to the Eighties,” will be released Tuesday and the book launch party is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Shelburne Farms Coach Barn.

Vermont’s only woman governor, Kunin served for three terms from 1985 to 1991 after serving two terms as lieutenant governor from 1979 to 1983 and three terms as a member of the Vermont House of Representatives from Burlington.

In “Coming of Age,” Kunin – who turns 85 on Friday – explores the physical and emotional tolls of aging and reflects on a career in public life that began when women were expected to mainly be homemakers.

Kunin’s publisher shared some reviews of the book ahead of Kunin’s upcoming tour. Author Julia Alverez said: “We have many coming-of-age memoirs to help us understand how to make our way in the world, but very few coming-of-old-age memoirs that bravely address the last years of life. Once again, Madeleine Kunin breaks ground for us. Among her many titles, we can also add: wise woman with a poet’s soul, a writer’s art.”

This is Kunin’s fourth book. She previously wrote “Living a Political Life,” “The New Feminist Agenda: Defining the Next Revolution for Women, Work, and Family” and “Pearls Politics and Power.”

After her time as Vermont’s chief executive, Democrat Kunin served as the U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education in the Clinton admnistration. She later co-founded Emerge Vermont, an organization that helps encourage women to get involved in electoral politics and trains women to run for office.

Kunin lives near Shelburne Farms at the Wake Robin retirement community. She frequents the Flying Pig Bookstore, and the store owners say they are excited to host the book launch along with Green Writers Press, Shelburne Farms and Cabot Creamery Cheese.

Green Writers will donate a portion of book sales to the Fund for Sustainable Communities and Emerge Vermont; Flying Pig will donate a portion of sales to Shelburne Farms youth programs.

The event is free, but seating is limited. Reserve tickets at bit.ly/kuninevent.