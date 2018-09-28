Milestones — David and Alice Leland mark 70th anniversary

On Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, family and friends celebrated the 70th wedding anniversary of David and Alice Leland.

In June 1943, 17-year old Dave Leland graduated from high school and within a week entered the U.S. Navy. He enrolled in the officers’ training program which entailed eight months at Middlebury College and 16 months at Dartmouth College and was completed just as World War II ended.

Because his family lived in Amherst, Mass., at the time, he decided to transfer his college credits from Middlebury and Dartmouth and complete his undergraduate degree at the University of Massachusetts. Dave lived at home and daily trips to class took him by a sorority. Each morning, as Dave walked by, sorority sisters would say, “It’s time for class, there goes Dave Leland.”

One morning, Dave was outside the library when a lovely young lady approached. As he opened the door for her, she smiled and said, “Thanks, Dave.” He didn’t know her, though she clearly recognized him. Immediately smitten, he asked a fraternity brother to find out her name. She was Alice McNally (known to her family as “Pink”), an avid tennis player from Holyoke. Dave asked her for a date.

That date turned into two years of dating and then, on Sept. 18, 1948, in Holyoke, Mass., they were married. They always enjoyed the 1940s song “Side by Side,” and for more than seven decades, those lyrics have captured their lifelong love for one another.

Dave had a long and successful career at Cigna while Alice dedicated herself to raising their children in a loving home. In 1989, Dave and Alice moved from Longmeadow, Mass., to Shelburne.

They have three sons and daughters-in-law, Dave Jr. and his wife Ann in Sonoma, Calif., Doug and his wife Sally in Freeport, Maine, and Jim and his wife Rose in Richmond, Vt. They have four grandchildren – Heather, Zachary, Connor, and Caleb – and one great-grandson, Braighdan and are loved by friends throughout Shelburne and beyond.

