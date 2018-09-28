New play puts Vermont mystery author’s work on stage in Montpelier

Montpelier’s Lost Nation Theater presents next month the first adaptation of a novel by Vermont author Howard Frank Moser.

“Disappearances” was written for the stage by resident playwright Kim Allen Bent. The book was Moser’s first novel, published in 1977.

The story centers on a teen and his larger-than-life father, on a journey through the wilderness. Along the way they encounter a host of wild characters and adventures ensue.

Moser, who died in January 2017, was a prolific Vermont author whose stories were set in the Northeast Kingdom. The Lost Nation production is the first time any Mosher novel has been adapted for the stage.

The show runs Thursdays through Sundays, Oct. 4-21 with curtain times at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. for Sunday matinees at City Hall Theater. A special gala is planned for Oct. 5.

For more information and tickets call 229-0492 or visit online at lostnationtheater.org.