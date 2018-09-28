Shelburne Players present ‘Sleeping Indoors’

By on No Comment

Courtesy photo

The Shelburne Players are rehearsing now for their fall production, “Sleeping Indoors” which opens Oct. 12 on stage in the Shelburne Town Center.

The comedy-drama by Jim Holt tells the story of what happens when a literary reviewer and his wife invite a homeless man into their home for Christmas dinner. Performances are set for two weekends: Oct. 12-14 and Oct. 18-20. Available at Shelburne Market, tickets are $15, matinee seats $12. More information and a ticket reservation link is online at shelburneplayers.com. Above: Cast members Dave Belvedere, Jacey Fountain, Dennis McSorley and Linda Kindsvatter at a recent rehearsal.

Shelburne Players present ‘Sleeping Indoors’ added by on
View all posts by The Citizen →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.