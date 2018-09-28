Shelburne Players present ‘Sleeping Indoors’

The Shelburne Players are rehearsing now for their fall production, “Sleeping Indoors” which opens Oct. 12 on stage in the Shelburne Town Center.

The comedy-drama by Jim Holt tells the story of what happens when a literary reviewer and his wife invite a homeless man into their home for Christmas dinner. Performances are set for two weekends: Oct. 12-14 and Oct. 18-20. Available at Shelburne Market, tickets are $15, matinee seats $12. More information and a ticket reservation link is online at shelburneplayers.com. Above: Cast members Dave Belvedere, Jacey Fountain, Dennis McSorley and Linda Kindsvatter at a recent rehearsal.