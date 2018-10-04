Catholic Diocese waives nondisclosure agreements

By KEVIN O’CONNOR

VTDIGGER.ORG

Vermont’s Catholic bishop is releasing abuse victims from nondisclosure agreements signed with the state’s largest religious denomination.

“Since 2002, the Diocese of Burlington has not required any NDA with survivors as part of a legal settlement,” the Most Rev. Christopher J. Coyne said Friday. “It is my hope that this past action as well as the present one will allow the truth of what happened to survivors and their families to be heard.”

The website BuzzFeed News sparked headlines this past month when it published a story titled “We Saw Nuns Kill Children: The Ghosts of St. Joseph’s Catholic Orphanage” that recounted previously documented problems at the now-closed Burlington facility and revealed several new allegations.

Coyne has agreed to cooperate with state and local authorities who recently announced a joint investigation into any and all church-related allegations.

The bishop’s waiving of nondisclosure agreements pertains only to those signed with the Vermont diocese rather than separate church entities including local schools or religious communities.

“Out of respect for those who asked for an NDA so as to maintain their own personal privacy in these matters, the diocese will continue to maintain the agreement,” Coyne said.

The BuzzFeed News article not only recounts previously documented “unrelenting physical and psychological abuse of captive children” at the Burlington orphanage that was open from 1854 to 1974, but also has made national news for claims by a now-deceased resident who said she saw a nun throw a boy out a fourth-floor window to his death three-quarters of a century ago.

In response, the Vermont attorney general’s office is teaming with local and state police and the Chittenden County state’s attorney to request and review any and all claims found in the church’s possession or filed by the public who email orphanage@bpdvt.org, call (802) 658-2700.