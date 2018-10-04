CVU golfers shine at Williston match; soccer, volleyball teams remain unbeaten

By LAUREN READ

FOOTBALL

Burlington-South Burlington 35, CVU 13: Manny Dodson gained 130 yards on the ground and ran in for two touchdowns to pace Burlington-South Burlington in a win over Champlain Valley Union on Saturday.

Duncan MacDonald, who threw for 108 yards and two touchdowns, opened the scoring with a 16-yard TD pass to Chance O’Connor. Nico Strempek added to the lead with a 10-yard score.

Dodson then added on two touchdown runs, one from 50 yards out and another from 40 yards, to put the game out of reach. MacDonald hit Robbie Mafuta with a 19-yard touchdown pass to cap the scoring for the SeaWolves.

CVU’s Jason Rosner scored on a 1-yard TD run, while Jack ZuWallack had a 9-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

Alex Murray had 53 yards to lead the Redhawk rushing attack.

With the win, the SeaWolves move to 4-1 and CVU falls to 0-5.

GIRLS SOCCER

CVU 3, South Burlington 0: Sara Kelley struck early as host CVU blanked South Burlington on Saturday.

Kelley tallied in the 12th minute to open the scoring for the Redhawks, then added a second goal to double the lead. Josie Pecor also scored for CVU, now at 8-0 with the win. Olivia Zubarik added two assists.

Maryn Askew made four saves to earn the shutout for CVU. Mercedes Rozzi stopped nine shots in goal for South Burlington, who fall to 5-3.

BOYS SOCCER

CVU 4, South Burlington 0: CVU struck for three goals in the first half to pull away from visiting South Burlington on Friday.

Jack Sinopli, Nick Durieux and Chase Mitchell all scored in the first half for the Redhawks (5-0-2) before James Schmidt tallied in the second half to seal the win. Aidan Johnson made six saves to earn the shutout.

Ben Capano stopped four shots for the Wolves, who now fall to 6-2-1.

GOLF

The CVU boys golf team captured the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference Championship on Thursday at Williston Country Club.

Nate Godbout finished with a score of 73 to earn medalist honors and pace the Redhawks effort. Ben Gramling had the next low score for CVU with a 75, Andrew Wilkinson had a 82 and Evan Forrest rounded out the top finishers with a 89.

CVU was set to travel to the Equinox Country Club in Manchester on Wednesday after press time for the Division I qualifier as they look to claim their spot in the D-I state championship on Oct. 10.

CROSS COUNTRY

The CVU girls cross country team captured the win at the U-32 Invitational on Saturday.

Lila Taylor was the first Redhawk to cross the finish line, coming in 12th place. Julia Hiller (14th) and Willow Bertrand (15th) followed, while Geneva Cote finished in 20th place. Emma McMahan (21st) and Isabelle Mittelstadt (25th) also placed in the top 25 to clinch the team win for CVU.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

CVU 3, South Burlington 0: CVU boys volleyball continued its winning ways on Friday, topping South Burlington to stay undefeated.

The Redhawks beat South Burlington 25-8, 25-17 and 25-15 to capture the straight set win and move to 7-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CVU 3, Harwood 0: The CVU girls volleyball team stayed undefeated with a 3-0 win over Harwood on Monday afternoon.

The Redhawks also beat Burlington 3-0 last Thursday to maintain their 9-0 record.