Hinesburg Recreation News

Two upcoming horseback riding programs to sign up for:

• After-School Horseback Riding: Lessons with Kim Johansen at Livery Stables for beginner to early intermediate riders in grades K-8. Kim and staff will instruct children on basic horse care, tacking, feeding, watering, and all that happens in the horse barn. Tuesday session is Oct. 16 to Nov. 27 with a fee of $220; Friday session Nov. 2-30 with a fee of $80. Information at liveryhorsefarm.com.

• Middle-School Riders Club: Riders in grades 5-8 can expand their skills for more advanced riding techniques, along with an introduction to drill team. Meets Mondays Oct. 22 to Nov. 26, 3-5 p.m. Fee: $145.