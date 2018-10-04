COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Champlain Valley Buddy Walk

• Oct. 6: noon deadline for online registration: $8; $30 family. eventbrite.com.

• Oct. 7: noon on-site registration. 1 p.m. walk. $10; $30 family; cash or check.

Champlain Valley Down Syndrome Group. Age 10 and older must register. Battery Park. Bruce Campbell, 914-548-4313.

Grace United Methodist Church

Fall Rummage Sale

Oct. 5: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take what you need and pay what you can. 130 Maple St. Questions: Jane at 878-4078.

HINESBURG

Hinesburg Fire Station

Farmers Market and Craft Sale

Oct. 13: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hinesburg Firemen’s Association’s second annual Farmer’s Market and Craft Sale. Vendors must register by Oct. 10 for space inside or outside the station. Fees: $30 for a 10 x 10 space outside (vendor provides table, pop-up tent), $35 inside with $10 table rental. Information: dbarber7541@gmail.com.

SHELBURNE

Lake Champlain Waldorf School

Tag Sale

Oct 13: 9 a.m. to noon. More than 200 families donate furniture, household items galore, children’s clothes, toys, boutique and more. 359 Turtle Lane (Off Harbor Road). Information: Lisa Espenshade, 985-2827, lespenshade@lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org; lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org.

Parade Ground

Shelburne Farmers Market

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the village green through Oct. 13. More than 50 vendors from Shelburne and the region. Produce, cheese, prepared foods, crafts, jewelry, art, lots more. Music 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this week and Oct. 13 by Laviathan Jazz Band.Information online at the Shelburne Business and Professional Association website: sbpavt.org.

Shelburne Community School

• PTO Fundraiser & Silent Auction

Oct. 6: 7-10 p.m. Third Annual Sugarhouse Shenanigans at Palmers Sugarhouse. Oktoberfest appetizers by Jericho Cafe & Tavern. Drinks by Frost Beer Works. Live music by The Growlers. $35 includes appetizers, dessert, entertainment; cash bar; 21 and older. Information: Email Courtney Tharpe at ctharpe25@gmail.com.

• Fire Department Pancake Breakfast

Oct. 13: 7:30-11 a.m. Annual fundraiser for Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department. Pancakes and sausage served by department members. New location due to library construction. Proceeds go to the Shelburne Firefighter’s Association. Kids 12 and under: $4 for children; adults $8; children under 4 eat for free.

Town Offices Seniors luncheon

Oct. 23: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Age Well Services hosts a luncheon for those 60 or over. Signup open to Shelburne residents through Oct. 5; others afterward. Menu is chicken and biscuits, butternut squash, apple or pumpkin pie; $5 donation. Call Pat Long at Age Well, 557-5484, to make a reservation.

WAITSFIELD

23rd Annual Mad Dash

Oct. 7: 10 a.m. Meadow Road. Classic foot race benefits Mad River Path Association. 5K and 10K Road Race, 5K Fitness Walk, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont free Kids Fun Run after the Dash. T-shirts for participants, lunch, live music, raffle prizes for pre-registered participants only, silent auction. Registration open: madriverpath.com.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

• Through Oct. 7: In “Traverse,” multi-disciplinary artist Crystal Wagner transforms organic and biomorphic designs into two- and three-dimensional expansive colorful prints, sculptures, and sprawling textured installations. Artist talk Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. Free.

• Through Oct. 7: “Visual Analogies” offers contemporary photography by Penn Chan and Vanessa Kotovich who explore competing and opposite themes of growth and decay; myth and reality; the beautiful and grotesque. 135 Church St. 865-7166. burlingtoncityarts.org.

COLCHESTER

St. Michael’s College

“Maize Meditation”

Through Oct. 6: In “Maize Meditation,” Amanda Turner Pohan transforms the McCarthy Art Gallery into a library of archival materials documenting corn cultivation from the Abenaki Nation of Vermont to the rise of American agricultural biotech corporations.

JERICHO

Emile A. Gruppe Gallery

The Color of Light

Oct. 6: 4-6:30 p.m. artist reception to meet Joe Bolger of Shoreham whose exhibition of oil paintings opens Oct. 4 through Nov. 11. 22 Barber Farm Road. Emilegruppegallery.com.

SHELBURNE

“Visions of Lake Champlain and Beyond”

Luxton-Jones Gallery

The exhibition “Visions of Lake Champlain and Beyond” at Shelburne’s Luxton-Jones Gallery runs through Dec. 30 with a collection of mostly new oils and pastels depicting many bucolic Vermont scenes including “Fall at Shelburne Beach” (above) by Shelburne artist Athenia Schinto. Also featured are new works set in Vermont, Maine and France by former Shelburne resident Carolyn Walton, landscapes by Hinesburg artist Helen Nagel, and paintings of urban scenes by Ken Russack of Burlington. Much more information online at LuxtonJonesGallery.com. 5955 Shelburne Road.



KIDS

BURLINGTON / ESSEX

Phoenix Books Story times

• Saturdays at 11a.m. in both locations. Also Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in Essex. Each week features a new picture book, a classic or a staff favorite read aloud. Free. All ages.

191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz.

HINESBURG

Champlain Valley Union H.S. gym

Mini-Metro Basketball tryouts for players from Charlotte, Hinesburg, St. George, Shelburne or Williston. Pre-register at sites.google.com/site/cvuminimetro/.

• Oct. 4: 7-8:30 p.m., 5-6 grade girls

• Oct. 6: 9-11 a.m., 7-8 grade girls

More information online or call Ute Otley at 425-6549.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Webby’s Art Studio

Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Craft projects in the classroom in the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education. Oct. 6: Bird of the Day. Pick your favorite songbird and create it with yarn. Oct. 13: Decorate a mini pumpkin. 6000 Shelburne Rd., 985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org.

MEETINGS, CLASSES, CONFERENCES

BURLINGTON

Bishop Booth Conference Center

Women’s retreat

Oct. 19-20: Women’s prayer retreat for women and girls of all denominations ages 14 and older. Organized by Darcy Jewett with Shelburne Trinity Episcopal Church’s Outreach Committee. Overnight accommodations available. Featured speaker/teacher will be Pat Hobbs on the topic “Intimacy in Prayer.” Commuter rate: $75; lodging and room rates vary by occupancy, $115-170, triple through single rooms. Contact: 985-2067 or darcyjewett@aol.com.

COLCHESTER

AMVETS Vermont Post 1

Second Monday of the month: 6:30 p.m. American Legion Post, 3650 Roosevelt Highway. Open to all veterans, National Guard and Reservists. John Kehoe, 796-3098, amvetsvt@gmail.com.

St. Michael’s College

Vermont Catholic Professionals

Oct. 10: 8 to 9:30 a.m. Inaugural Networking Breakfast. Free. Pomerleau Alumni Center. Dr. Lorraine Sterritt, president, St. Michael’s College, professional development speaker. vermontcatholic.org/vcp. Register: vermontcatholic.weshareonline.org/VermontCatholicProfessionals.

HINESBURG

St. Jude’s Parish

TaeKwon Do classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15. TaeKwon Do KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

RANDOLPH

Vermont Technical College

Women’s Economic Opportunity Conference

Registration deadline Oct. 5. Event on Oct. 13. 22nd annual. Presented by U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy and Change The Story VT. Keynote speaker: Corinne Prevot, Skida Headwear and Accessories. Free with pre-registration: leahy.senate.gov. 124 Admin Drive. Information: 229-0569.

SHELBURNE-CHARLOTTE

Shelburne Charlotte Garden Club

Oct. 9: 10 a.m. Meets at the home of Bonnie Heaslip and will make suet bird feeders. For more information, contact Bonnie at 238-0918.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

Shelburne United Methodist Church

RSVP Bone Builders

Began Oct. 3, 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. No registration required. Free. No-impact weight training program designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis, increase balance and strength. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont and taught by trained volunteer instructors. 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Ascension Lutheran Church

Embroiderers’ Guild of America

Oct. 10: 9:30 a.m. Green Mountain Chapter hosts a stich-in – bring a project and bag lunch. All abilities. First meeting free. 95 Allen Road. Information/car-pooling: 372-4255, gmc.vt.ega@gmail.com.

Holiday Inn

Toastmasters

Oct. 10: 7-9 p.m. Toastmasters of Greater Burlington Open House. Organization coaches on leadership, public speaking. Holiday Inn on Williston Road. Free. Information: tmbtvopenhouse.eventbrite.com

Vermont Interfaith Power and Light

Annual Conference

Oct. 6: Registration deadline. Event is Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Keynote Speaker: George Lakey, author of “Viking Economics: How the Scandinavians Got It Right – and How We Can, Too!” Six workshops, catered lunch, music, bookstore, sponsors’ exhibits, networking. Register online at vtipl.org. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. vtipl.org.

MUSEUMS

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

Through Oct. 28: “The Fabric of Emancipation,” an exhibit featuring the work of eight fiber, textile and needle artists. Route 7 Ferrisburgh. rokeby.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Henry Sheldon Museum

Through Nov. 11: “Doughboys and Flyboys: World War I Stories by Vermonters from the Home and Battlefront,” includes photographs, letters, posters, and memorabilia mostly from Addison County residents in the service during that war.

• Oct. 2: Noon talk by Tim Spears, Middlebury College professor of American Studies who visited European and American veterans’ memorials, discussing how veterans are publicly honored. Free with admission. Information: 388-2117, henrysheldonmuseum.org. One Park Street.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

• “Playing Cowboy: America’s Wild West Shows” on view through Oct. 21. With paintings, sculpture, film footage and textiles, it explores late 19th- and early 20th-century pre-television entertainment that shaped the image and understanding of the American West, Native American culture and the cowboy way of life.

• Oct. 14: “The West Through Other Eyes” will include multiple presentations beginning at 1-2 p.m. with Philip J. Deloria, Professor of History, Harvard University, “The American Indian Perspective.” From 2:15 to 3:30 p.m. Oksana Dykyj, head of Visual Media Resources, Concordia University, Montreal, presents “Buffalo Bill on Screen and the Evolution of the Western Genre.” A tour at 3:45 p.m. is followed by a 4:30 p.m. reception and 5 p.m. performance by Dom Flemons, a Grammy Award-winning musician, singer-songwriter, slam poet whose new album is “Black Cowboys.”6000 Shelburne Road; 802-985-3346. shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

MainStage

Oct. 9: 7:30 p.m. An Evening with Pat Metheny. 8 p.m. 153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

UVM Lane Series

• Oct. 6: 7:30 p.m. Eric Bibb with Michael Jerome Browne.

• Oct. 10: 7:30 p.m. Dougie MacLean.

UVM Recital Hall, 384 S. Prospect St. 656-7776. uvm.edu/laneseries.

COLCHESTER

St. Michel’s College

Vermont Youth Orchestra

Oct. 11: 6 to 8 p.m. Autumn Promenade, Vermonter Made. Fall fundraiser, local food and craft beverage tastings. Elley-Long Music Center, 223 Ethan Allen Ave. 655-5030, info@vyo.org, vyo.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

Mahaney Center for the Arts

• Oct. 4: 7:30 p.m. The Jerusalem Quartet in its 25th season debuts at the college with selections from Beethoven, Ravel and Shostakovich. Part of the Bach to Barber Paul Nelson Chamber Music Series. Robinson Hall. $28 adults, $22 MC faculty, staff, emeriti, alumni, $10 age 18 and under. $6 MC students.

• Oct. 6: 7:30 p.m. Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s Made in Vermont musical collaboration with the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival features the world premiere VSO commissioned piece “How We See Water” by composer and Middlebury alumnus Matthew LaRocca ’02, accompanying the new film of the same name by Robin Starbuck. General admission tickets: $25 adults; $10 for students; under 5 free. Middlebury College box office at 802-443-MIDD (6433) or www.middlebury.edu/arts/tickets. 72 Porter Field Road.

Town Hall Theater

Opera

• Oct. 6: 1 p.m. Met Live in HD. Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida.” $24, $10 students, plus preservation fee.

• Oct. 10: Opera Company of Middlebury presents Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore (The Elixir of Love). 6:30 p.m. Talk by Douglas Anderson, Memorial Baptist Church, 97 S. Pleasant St. 7:30 p.m. Tenor Joshua Collier, soprano Bevin Hill. Allison Devery Steinmetz, Heather Jones, Cameron Steinmetz, Geoffrey Penar. Guest conductor Jeffrey Rink, pianist Mary Jane Austin. Post-performance discussion, reception. $40 orchestra, $50 balcony.

68 S. Pleasant St. 382-9222; townhalltheater.org; ocmvermontorg.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Vineyard

First Thursday Concert

Oct. 4: 6 p.m. Wylie plays. Free. Portion of beverage sales to a local nonprofit. Food by Blue Donkey. Family friendly. Outside weather permitting. 6308 Shelburne Rd. shelburnevineyard.com.

OUTDOORS

ADDISON

Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area

Wildlife Day

Oct. 6: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities for all ages centered on wildlife, including live critters such as snakes, turtles, owls and more. Bird-banding, 7 a.m. Visitor Center open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tents with decoy-carving, building bluebird boxes, wildlife photography; kids waterfowl-calling contest; nature walks, illustrated talks, hunting dog demonstrations, fishing and hunting tips. By Vt. Fish & Wildlife Department, Vt. Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, Otter Creek Audubon Society. Vt. Route 17. Information: vtfishandwildlife.com.

Green Mountain Club

Weekend hikes

• Oct. 6: Mt. Grant Hike from Appalachian Gap south on the Long Trail to Mt. Grant and back. Moderate hike and pace. 8 mi., 1,200-foot elevation gain. Contact: Jonathan Breen, jonathan.h.breen@gmail.com or 318-8104.

• Oct. 7: Shelburne Falls walk. Meet at the Shelburne supermarket parking lot on Falls Road and walk the LaPlatte Nature Park Trail. Good spot for birding. Time permitting this may include a walk along the LaPlatte, near its mouth into Lake Champlain following the LaPlatte River Marsh Natural Area trail along the river. Easy walk. 3 mi. Contact: Ted Albers, ted@ted-albers.net.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Phoenix Books Burlington

• Oct. 4: Stephen Russell Payne, “Life on a Cliff.” Sequel to “Cliff Walking.” Fourth generation Vermonter from the Northeast Kingdom.

• Oct. 9: John D.D. Guttenplan, “The Next Republic;” national political correspondent and award-winning author profiles current activists.

• Oct. 11: Archer Mayor, “Bury the Lead,” new Joe Gunther mystery.

7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. $3 ticket benefits Vermont Foodbank, includes $5 featured-book discount. 191 Bank St., 448-3350, phoenixbooks.biz

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone

Fall Speaker Series

• Oct. 5: “The Women’s Vote, World War I and Peace,” Robin Lloyd, Activist and Filmmaker.Presentations 2-3 p.m. Q&A follows. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. $5 at door or $45 membership, includes all talks. eeevermont.org.

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

• Oct. 11: The Capitol Steps.

153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org

COLCHESTER

St. Michael’s College

McCarthy Recital Hall

Oct. 7: 3 p.m. Friedrich Schiller’s Mary Stuart Salon Series staged reading

With Sorsha Anderson as Mary Queen of Scots, Jena Necrason as Queen Elizabeth. Directed by Margo Whitcomb. Free; donations accepted at the door. smcv.edu (directions). vermontshakespeare.org

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

“Cocoon”

Oct. 5: 8 p.m. 6th annual. True stories by six unscripted first-person storytellers inspired by NYC’s “The Moth” and Middlebury Moth-UP. Mahaney Center for the Arts, Robinson Hall, 72 Porter Field Road, off Route 30 South/S. Main St. $15. 443-6433, go.middlebury.edu/arts.

MONTPELIER

Lost Nation Theater

“Disappearances”

Oct. 4-21: 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Special gala Oct. 5. Sunday matinees. First adaptation for the stage of a novel by Vermont author Howard Frank Moser. City Hall Theater, Main Street. Information, tickets: 229-0492 or lostnationtheater.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Players

“Sleeping Indoors”

Oct. 12-20: Thursdays through Sundays. Evening shows 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee 2 p.m. Comedy-drama by Jim Holt. Couple invites homeless man home for Christmas dinner, discovers his writing prowess. Open seating. Tickets: $15 evening, $12 matinee, at Shelburne Market or 343-2602, shelburneplayers.com. Shelburne Town Center, 5420 Shelburne Road.