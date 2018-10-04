News from Charlotte Library

Podcast reviewTonight at 7 p.m.: Toby Ball from the hit podcast “Crime Writers On…” visits Charlotte Library to discuss his experience in podcasting, how the industry has changed over the past few years, the popularity of true crime stories in podcasting, and the long-awaited third season of the legendary podcast “Serial.”

Tuesday storytimes

Space is limited, registration required.

• Baby Time: 9 a.m. Parents and caregivers for babies and toddlers join Colleen Boyce for stories, songs and wordplay in a program designed for our youngest visitors.

• Fun Time storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Preschoolers ages 3 to 5 are invited for old favorites and new stories. Crafts and snacks.

• After School storytime: 2:15 p.m. Kids in kindergarten or first grade can hop off the bus for stories, snacks, crafts and games.

Book discussion

Mondays, Oct. 8 and 15 at 1 p.m. Join library director, Margaret Woodruff, to read and discuss Jim DeFelice’s history of the Pony Express, “West Like Lightning.” Copies available at the library.