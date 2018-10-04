Puppet Show and Stone Soup Supper Saturday

Hinesburg Friends of Families brings No Strings Marionette Company back to town for a free performance of their original show, “The Treasure Hunt,” Saturday at 3 p.m. at the United Church’s Osborne Parish Hall.

In this swashbuckling adventure, Jim is lured out to sea in search of adventure and excitement. A wild ocean storm throws him overboard where his underwater odyssey begins.

Following the show, organizers will have kids activities and crafts from 4-5 p.m. on the lawn behind the church.

Then from 5-7 p.m. the Hinesburg Land Trust hosts its Stone Soup supper highlighting the diverse foods grown by local farmers to support the Hinesburg Food Shelf. Volunteers will prepare and serve several salads, six types of soup and many sweet desserts all with local ingredients at the Osborne Parish Hall. Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for ages 5-12; under 5 are free. Call to reserve seats or for more information: Andrea Morgante, 482-5120.