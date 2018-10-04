‘Vermont Wild’ author to talk critters and TV in Shelburne

By CHEA WATERS EVANS

The adventures of Vermont game wardens might soon come to the small screen. Charlotte author Megan Price’s “Vermont Wild: Adventures of Fish and Game Wardens” book series is being shopped to national television channels by Hollywood producer and Middlebury native Geoffrey Sharp.

To celebrate, the Flying Pig Bookstore is hosting Price at Trinity Episcopal Church in Shelburne on Oct. 11 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. She will share “Secrets behind the Stories,” answer questions, and share some of her favorite tales from the six-book series.

Price said she started writing the books in 2010 and with the simple idea to “go out and find retired wardens, because they have the best stories… everyone they are after is interesting, they generally have guns, so that makes them more interesting. They are alone in the woods, and sometimes they run into murderers – and when you’re out there, you can’t just Google somebody up.”

The game wardens are all part of the series, with their photographs and names included in the books and story credit given where it’s due.

“It’s just amazing what they do, and without these guys, we wouldn’t have the wildlife that we enjoy,” Price said, “and to me, that’s invaluable.”

Sharp, who has produced shows for National Geographic and been nominated for an Emmy Award, is working with his agent to find a network that is interested in optioning the books for a series.

Price said the stories in her books are primed for television – including her favorites which also happen to be the most popular: one involving a cruiser full of raccoons and another with a moose carcass that was misguidedly exploded with dynamite.

The series has been a bestseller in Vermont for the past 10 years, and Price attributes its success in part to the fact that “this is a very, very Vermont product. I’m a Vermonter, it’s written about Vermonters, it is illustrated by Vermonters, and pretty much only sell it in Vermont because we don’t care about selling it anywhere else.”

The books are for all ages, she said, noting that the language is clean, so an 8-year-old can enjoy them. But the stories also appeal to guys gathered at hunting camps or to residents at senior living communities. This universal appeal, she hopes, will translate well to TV.