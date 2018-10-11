Craft sale, pancake breakfast, annual tractor parade this weekend

This weekend will be busy with community events including East Charlotte’s annual Tractor Parade and fundraisers supporting volunteer fire departments in both Hinesburg and Shelburne.

• On Saturday, the Hinesburg Firemen’s Association’s second Fall Farmer’s Market and Craft Sale sets up at the Hinesburg fire station. Vendors selling food, crafts and more will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• In Shelburne, firefighters break out the griddles at Shelburne Community School to cook and serve their annual pancake breakfast starting at 7:30 until 11 a.m. The breakfast supports the Shelburne Firefighters Association.

• On Sunday starting at 1 p.m., dozens of antique and modern tractors will rumble through East Charlotte in the 18th annual Tractor Parade on Spear Street near the corner of Route 116. The intersection will be closed between 1 and 2 p.m. Vendors will set up on the green near Spear’s Store with activities starting at 11 a.m. including music, barnyard animals to visit, free pony rides, food and crafts and a farmers market.

Sponsored by the Charlotte Grange #398, the event is rain or shine. This year there is a fundraising calendar with tractor photos to support the 20th anniversary parade coming up in October 2020, said Carrie Spear, one of the organizers. “We do it on such a frugal budget, donations are greatly appreciated,” she said.

Parade parking is available at Sheehan Green and the Tower Lot.