Hinesburg Recreation News

Registration is open for the following upcoming programs for kids and adults.

Horseback riding

• After-School Horseback Riding: Lessons and with Kim Johansen at Livery Stables for beginner to early intermediate riders in grades K-8. Kim and staff will instruct children on basic horse care, tacking, feeding, watering, and all that happens in the horse barn. Tuesday session is Oct. 16 to Nov. 27 with a fee of $220; Friday session Nov. 2-30 with a fee of $80. Information at liveryhorsefarm.com.

• Middle-School Riders Club: Riders in grades 5-8 can expand their skills for more advanced riding techniques, along with an introduction to drill team. Meets Mondays Oct. 22 to Nov. 26, 3-5 p.m. Fee: $145.

Literature and the Arts

Susan Lepple will guide students in grades 1-4 to explore literature using fine art, movement, assemblage, drama, and music. Dive into six books and six creative experiences that might involve making sculptures and circus animals, creating and performing a puppet show, drawing to music, painting and even making hats.

Each session includes six new books and six new creative experiences. Meets Wednesdays, Oct. 24 to Nov.14 after school to 4:30 p.m. at Hinesburg Community School. Fee: $80.

AARP Smart Driver Course

AARP Driver Safety offers a refresher course specifically for older drivers who may afterward receive an insurance discount. Learn how aging, medications, alcohol, and other health-related issues affect driving ability and ways to adapt. Learn the newest features of vehicles; also looks at when driving may no longer be safe and explores other ways to travel. For 55 and older. Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hinesburg Town Hall. Cost: AARP members $15, non-members $20. Register with the Recreation Department.