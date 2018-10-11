Hinsdale project aims to grow East Charlotte village

By Madeline Hughes

With a very rough sketch plan he drew himself, Clark Hinsdale approached the Charlotte Planning Commission with a project that he has been contemplating for years.

Hinsdale wants to develop housing and expand the village boundaries in East Charlotte.

“I would like to be instrumental in affordable and senior housing in East Charlotte,” Hinsdale told The Citizen prior to his meeting with the Planning Commission last Thursday evening. He decided to go to the commission to share his idea and get members’ opinions before working further on the project. “I’m interested in the reactions from the commission and getting input.”

Hinsdale envisions the new development off the north side of Hinesburg Road on the same 31-acre lot where dozens of ground-mounted solar units now sit.

Hinsdale is considering 10 to 20 affordable housing units, depending on density regulations. Across the solar field to the north, he proposes another housing development with a handful of homes. The entrance to the development would be onto Hinesburg Road, just west of the Spear Street intersection.

Hinsdale chose to develop this location because, he said, “over in East Charlotte there’s much more interest in a little growth. We don’t have a cafe or anything, and it could use a little more density.”

Hinsdale pointed to the 2010 East Charlotte Village Planning Project study that urged the planning commission to update the zoning for the East Charlotte Village to allow for more dense population growth. Hinsdale’s property is in that targeted area.

Under current zoning regulations, up to 10 houses would be allowed on the five acres proposed for the housing development. The rules allow for density bonuses – more buildings on lots – when the project involves affordable housing. In comparison, current zoning regulations would only allow one conventional home on a five-acre lot.

If the planning commission adopted the regulations suggested by the 2010 East Charlotte study, Hinsdale’s property would be eligible for an even higher density.

As he works on details of his project proposal, Hinsdale said he wants the planning commission to “dust off the recommendations and take a look at adopting them.” The study recommends expanding the village boundary to be more rectangular from the eastern boundary of the Sheehan Greene neighborhood to Morningside Drive.

Hinsdale told The Citizen he isn’t looking into building the affordable units himself. Instead he’s hoping to secure the permits and find a nonprofit to take on the construction phase. Habitat for Humanity and The Champlain Housing Trust already have built affordable housing units in Charlotte using the town’s affordable housing fund.

Hinsdale also noted last Thursday that he was interested in building a senior housing project near the Grange.

These projects are popping up as the Selectboard has moved to look into the nearly $140,000 fund set aside for affordable housing. The taxpayers budgeted money to the fund between 2008 and 2013. Between 2009 and today, $80,000 has been allocated for nine affordable housing units, rentals and non-rentals.

Growth in East Charlotte

In 2009 the Town of Charlotte decided to put a study together to solicit a general “pulse” of the community to be used in future planning. The town held three public meetings and sent a survey to residents and stakeholders in East Charlotte.

The May 2010 study concluded: “East Charlotte residents have expressed their interest in promoting a stronger sense of community – through better walking and trail connections and more places to meet for events and/or daily activities, both indoors and out.”

Any type of boundary change to the East Charlotte Village would have to be for a change in the zoning regulations, Town Planner Daryl Benoit said. During discussions of the Town Plan rewrite, which was adopted in March this year, Benoit recalled that there was talk about expanding the designated village area.

Charlotte Selectboard member and East Charlotte business owner Carrie Spear said she sees potential for growth in the village.

“We’re a close-knit village, and that’s what the town plan says – grow the villages,” Spear said, agreeing with expanding the village boundary line. “The infrastructure is there, (the boundary adjustment) just squares it off.”

Rick Tenny, a business owner in East Charlotte, also sees room for growth in the village.

“Right now East Charlotte has quite a bit of land, West Charlotte is full,” Tenney said.

“Right here we could put in affordable housing,” Tenney said, listing potential buildings that could accommodate more housing units.

Tenney also owns the Tenney Mobile Home Park with his brother, which has the potential to be expanded. Currently there are only eight mobile homes on the allotted 14 lots for them.

“It’s not expected to be a large development,” Hinsdale said about his proposal. “East Charlotte would be a richer community with senior and affordable housing.”