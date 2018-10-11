Hunters head to the fields and forests for fall turkeys

With its mix of fields, farms and forests, Vermont is home to some of the best turkey hunting opportunities in New England and state wildlife officials say the forecast for fall hunters is good.

Chris Bernier, the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s wild turkey project leader, said a recent survey of the turkey population informed a very optimistic forecast.

“Hunter success should be great this fall thanks to the overall health and abundance of Vermont’s wild turkey population and to the exceptional turkey nesting season we experienced this year,” he said.

Although most turkeys are harvested during the annual spring hunting season, many hunters take part in the fall shotgun and archery seasons, which begin soon.

Archery turkey season statewide is open now through Oct.19.

Archery and shotgun turkey hunting is open in many areas into early November. Proper licenses are required of hunters, who are allowed one turkey of either gender in the fall season.