Parkland survivors come to Burlington

Staff Report

On Friday, Oct. 19 three student writers from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida will visit Vermont on a tour for their new book, “Glimmer Of Hope: How Tragedy Sparked a Movement.”

Phoenix Books is sponsoring the question-and-answer session with three of the March for Our Lives founders, Emma Gonzalez, Alex Wind and David Hogg. There will also be a meet and greet with the the student activists for those who have purchased the book.

“Glimmer Of Hope: How Tragedy Sparked a Movement” chronicles the events of February 14, 2018, and the creation of March for Our Lives from the founders of the movement.

Through first person essays and oral histories, Glimmer Of Hope shows how and why these students and alumni of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School persevered during their grief.

One hundred percent of the authors’ proceeds will benefit the March for Our Lives Fund and gun violence prevention in the United States.

Tickets are required. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington. Information: phoenixbooks.biz.