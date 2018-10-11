Redhawks football scores first victory; soccer winning streaks continue

By Lauren Read

FOOTBALL

Champlain Valley Union 30, North Country 14: Seth Boffa and Jack ZuWallack each had a pair of touchdowns to help host CVU to a win over North Country for its first victory of the season on Saturday.

Boffa had a 5-yard touchdown run in the first half and added another 5-yard TD in the fourth quarter. ZuWallack ran for a 6-yard TD and 39-yard TD in the second half for the Redhawks, now at 1-5.

CVU also earned points on a safety in the first half.

CROSS COUNTRY

The regular season success continues for CVU girls cross country.

The Redhawk harriers ran to first place the 28th Woods Trail Run at Thetford Academy on Saturday.

CVU topped the field with 87 points, while Amherst-Pelham was a distant second with 145 points.

Alica Larson was the top finisher for CVU, coming in third (19:11.11) and Ella Whitman (9th place) also finished in the top 10. Sadie Holmes was 18th and Chloe Silverman came in 30th to wrap up the top four finishers.

Cate Noel (33rd), Alicia Veronneau (34th) and Jasmine Nails (39th) all finished in the top 40 for CVU.

The Champlain Valley Union boys team came in seventh place in the team competition, with Essex earning the top spot.

Jared Leonard was the top finisher for the Redhawk boys, coming in 11th place (17:24.94).

BOYS SOCCER

CVU 5, Mount Anthony 0: CVU boys soccer has yet to surrender a goal this season and that trend continued in Saturday’s 5-0 win over Mount Anthony.

Nate Godbout and Frans Linberg each had goal for the Redhawks (8-0-2), while Nick Durieux added two goals and two assists.

Durieux also scored a hat trick earlier in the week in CVU’s 4-0 win over BFA-St. Albans. Chase Mitchell also scored in Wednesday’s victory over the Bobwhites.

Aidan Johnson earned the shutout in both wins, stopping one shot against the Patriots and three shots against BFA-St. Albans.

GIRLS SOCCER

CVU 4, Mount Anthony 0: The CVU girls soccer team remained undefeated with a shutout win over Mount Anthony on Saturday.

Gillian Magnier had two goals for the 10-0 Redhawks, while Josie Pecor and Quinn Boardman each tallied once.

Maryn Askew earned the shutout with one save.

It was the fourth shutout in a row for the CVU defense, who also allowed zero goals in a 3-0 win over South Burlington on Wednesday.

Catherine Gilwee had two goals in the win over the Cougars, with Sydney Jimmo adding the third goal. Askew made six saves in the shutout.

FIELD HOCKEY

Essex 2, CVU 1: CVU allowed a goal in the second half to fall to host Essex on Monday afternoon.

Lena Ashooh had the lone goal for the Redhawks, who lost their second game in a row. Janie Hardy earned the assist and Kristy Carlson stopped 19 shots.

Jamie Morin had the game-winner for the Hornets and Cory Weimer also scored.

CVU also came up short against South Burlington, losing 4-0 at home on Saturday. Carlson made 10 saves in a losing effort.

Kate Hall had a goal and two assists for the Wolves.

The week had started off well for CVU, with a 5-0 win over Burlington last Thursday. Ashooh and Flynn Hall each had a goal and two assists in the win, while Maggie Warren, Caroline Reynolds and Hailey Chase also scored.

CVU’s record is now 4-5-1.

GOLF

The CVU boys golf team made a statement in Wednesday’s Division I state tournament qualfier at the Equinox Country Club in Manchester.

The Redhawks finished first – with a team score of 320 – to qualify for Wednesday’s state championship tournament.

Alex Leonard came in with the low score for CVU (77), while Ben Gramling followed with a 78, Nate Godbout was just behind with a 79 and Andrew Wilkinson finished with an 86.

The Redhawks were to take the course after press time Wednesday at the Country Club of Vermont in Waterbury looking for a D-I state title.

The CVU girls golf team will compete in the girls D-I state tournament Oct. 16 at the Ralph Myhre Country Club in Middlebury.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

CVU 3, Burlington 0: It was another straight set victory for CVU boys volleyball. The Redhawks (8-0) topped Burlington on Saturday at home in Hinesburg.

CVU took the first set 25-13, then closed it out with 25-17 wins in the second and third sets.