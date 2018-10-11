Wildlife biologist honored with environmental award

By Lisa Scagliotti

Longtime Vermont Fish and Wildlife Biologist Steve Parren of Hinesburg sees tangible results of his dedicated work on behalf of Vermont endangered wildlife often, and last week he received another significant accolade acknowledging his efforts.

At a presentation ceremony Oct. 4 at Sand Bar Wildlife Management Area in Milton, Parren was honored with the GMP-Zetterstrom Environmental Award.

In naming Parren the latest recipient of the award, Green Mountain Power summed up the choice noting that Parren “has helped save multiple endangered species, raised funds for non-game wildlife conservation and volunteered hundreds of hours on his own time to help turtles and amphibians.”

The award is named for a woman Parren once collaborated with to save endangered ospreys in Vermont.

“I am humbled. To receive an award named for Meeri Zetterstrom, one of the most determined and selfless environmentalists I have known, is incredibly meaningful to me,” Parren said. “When Meeri began her work to restore ospreys to Vermont, few people thought it could happen, but she persevered and proved all the doubters wrong – including me.”

Looking back on the osprey project, Parren reflected on the collective effort it took to bring back that population.

“That taught me an important lesson I have carried with me ever since – the value of public education and volunteerism to wildlife protection and conservation can never be overestimated,” he said.

The award is given annually to one person, business, group or nonprofit that has made a significant contribution to Vermont’s environment. It comes with a $2,500 donation to an environmental cause of the winner’s choice – in this case the Vermont Nongame Wildlife Fund.

Zetterstrom began her efforts to help restore endangered ospreys at Lake Arrowhead in Milton in the late 1980s. It took years for her campaign to gain traction with the public and for it to see results in the bird population.

But despite the long odds, Zetterstrom was a passionate advocate who remained focused on her goal.

Zetterstrom, who lived in a cabin overlooking the lake, was among the first to notice when a couple of ospreys returned to fish the lake’s waters after their virtual extinction in Vermont in the 1940s.

Her vision, collaboration and leadership prompted utilities, the state, and private landowners to work together, and eventually was rewarded with the resurgence of ospreys. Today ospreys are seen frequently in Vermont with nests built on platforms atop high utility poles.

Ospreys were removed from the endangered species list in 2005, and the award in her name was begun and announced shortly before she died in 2010.

Parren was at the forefront of that effort. GMP Vice President Steve Costello, who worked for years on osprey protection with Zetterstrom, said this year’s award choice brought the project full circle.

“Meeri and Steve both brought incredible passion to wildlife conservation,” Costello said. “Meeri’s and Steve’s determination to bring ospreys back decades after the last successful nesting in Vermont bordered on quixotic, but they never lost their hunger to help them.”

Parren’s dedication to wildlife doesn’t stop there. Over a nearly 30-year career, he has demonstrated an equal commitment to other non-game species, to help creatures such as bald eagles, salamanders and turtles. “It’s doubtful anyone in Vermont has been involved in protecting as many endangered creatures as Steve,” Costello said.

Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter called Parren a deserving example. “Steve’s devotion to protecting Vermont land, waters, reptiles, birds and other animals is an inspiration to many of us who have the pleasure of working with him. The word is way over-used, but his commitment to his work, which includes hundreds of volunteer hours each year, is nothing short of amazing,” Porter said.

Previous Zetterstrom Award recipients include Margaret Fowle, who led Vermont’s peregrine falcon restoration program; Roy Pilcher, founder of the Rutland County Chapter of Audubon; both the Lake Champlain Committee and Lake Champlain International, nonprofits with missions to protect the lake.

Last year’s winner was Shelburne resident Marty Illick, executive director of the Lewis Creek Association, for her work to protect watersheds.