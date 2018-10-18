Game wardens urge timely reporting of poaching activity

Vermont state game wardens are appealing to the public to help curb poaching activities this fall. They ask anyone who witnesses or believes they have knowledge of poaching to contact them quickly.

“If you hear a shot in the night, see lights in a field, or have any information about a poaching incident, please contact us right away,” said Col. Jason Batchelder, Vermont’s chief game warden. “The quickest way to reach a warden is by calling your nearest state police office so the radio dispatcher can give the information to a warden in the area.”

When making a report, helpful details include names, vehicle descriptions, vehicle plate information, and direction of travel. “We often can discover evidence and piece together a case if we can investigate the situation rapidly,” added Batchelder.

Another way to report anonymously is to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-75ALERT (1-800-752-5378). Rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.