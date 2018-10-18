Governor appoints two Hinesburg residents to state boards

Connect on Linked in

Gov. Phil Scott appointed 33 people to various state boards and commissions in September, including two local residents.

Kristin Haas of Hinesburg was named to the Animal Cruelty Investigations Advisory Board.

Chittenden Superior Court Judge Robert Mello, also of Hinesburg, was appointed to the Governor’s Community Violence Prevention Task Force.

Boards and commissions give Vermonters opportunities to serve their state and communities. The governor’s office collects applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. Details on upcoming openings and applications are online at governor.vermont.gov/boards-commissions.