Police seek car that sheared pole in Huntington, kept driving

Vermont state police are looking for the public’s help in tracking down the driver of a car that struck a utility pole Saturday night in Huntington and kept driving.

According to a news release Sunday from state police in Williston, the accident happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday at 5175 Main Road in Huntington near the intersection with Trapp Road.

The report said that the weather and road conditions were dry.

Police believe the vehicle involved was a 2002 or 2003 model Subaru Outback or Legacy. Police observed the pole sheared at the bottom, the release said.

“It was reported the vehicle struck a telephone pole and continued driving,” Trooper Vienna Valenti wrote. “The vehicle left the scene of the crash.”

The vehicle likely has extensive front and driver-side damage and is missing a driver’s side mirror, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information about the crash contact the state police barracks in Williston at 878-7111.