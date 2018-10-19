Hannaford project denied in Hinesburg

The Hinesburg Development Review Board has denied the Hannaford Brothers Co. grocery store project in a 4-3 vote.

The board has been reviewing the project for months, analyzing a lengthy list of evidence brought forward from Hannaford and other interested parties.

Four board members – Sarah Murphy, Ted Bloomhardt, Greg Waples and Jon Slason – voted to deny the application in a 17-page decision approved Wednesday. Three board members – Dennis Place, Dick Jordan and John Lyman – voted against the board’s denial.

Hinesburg Development Review Coordinator Mitchel Cypes said the board spent much time deliberating ahead of its decision. “We have some great volunteers on the board who worked very hard on this,” Cypes said. “They put in a lot of effort to do what was right based on the regulations.”

Hannaford began its quest to build a supermarket in Hinesburg in 2010 with plans for a 36,000-square-foot store and 128 parking spots in the middle of the village. The lot is roughly five acres, and has enough room to host a farmers market.

Eight years later, after a trip through the local permitting process that went all the way to the Vermont Supreme Court, the Maine-based grocery chain returned to the town Development Review Board this year.

Hannaford reapplied for a local permit in January and the review the board held five public hearings. Representatives from Hannaford presented project details. The local group Responsible Growth Hinesburg, represented by attorney James Dumont, posed questions and challenges to Hannaford’s information.

Two sticking points: Stormwater and traffic impacts.

During deliberations, Dumont presented evidence and experts who claimed that Hannaford had not done due diligence in looking at either issue. Board members each questioned Hannaford during the hearings as well.

Hannaford representatives argued that stormwater was addressed through current plans and that their traffic impact study contained conservative estimates. The board determined that the company’s responses in those areas fell short.

“The applicant could have chosen to address those things, but chose not to,” Cypes said.

The board ultimately denied the development because the board found the proposed project was not up to current stormwater standards, and that the traffic study by Hannaford did not adequately address potential increased traffic, particularly at the Silver Street and Route 116 intersection.

The board also did not find Hannaford’s proposed farmers market space to be up to town standards for “future community facilities.” If Hannaford had guaranteed the facility perpetually, allowing it to be placed on the town map, that would not have been a sticking point to deny the project, Cypes explained.

Dumont, who represents the citizen group, was happy with the decision. “It’s obvious the DRB spent a lot of time coming to this decision,” he said.

Responsible Growth Hinesburg “expects this battle is going to continue and is committed to fighting it in Environmental Court and elsewhere,” Dumont said.

Hannaford spokesman Eric Blom, said company officials are reviewing the decision. The company has 30 days to appeal the decision to the Vermont Superior Court, Environmental Division.