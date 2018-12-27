Blood and platelet donors needed through the holidays

Emergencies don’t take a holiday.
The American Red Cross urgently needs blood and platelet donors to make appointments now to give through the holiday season and winter months.
A seasonal decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors get busy with family gatherings and travel.
Winter weather can cause blood drive cancellations that impact the blood supply, too.
Donors can make an appointment to donate blood and platelets online at RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Those who give through Jan. 6 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood drives in Chittenden County include:
Burlington
Jan. 2: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Peoples United Bank, Two Burlington Square
Jan. 4: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., University of Vermont Medical Center, 111 Colchester Avenue
Essex
Jan. 3: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Essex Shoppes, 21 Essex Way
Essex Junction
Jan. 10: 2-7 p.m., Albert D Lawton School, 104 Maple St.
Hinesburg
Jan. 10: 12:30 to 6 p.m., St. Jude’s Parish Hall, Route 116
South Burlington
Jan.12: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., University Mall, 155 Dorset St.
Williston
Dec. 29: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Williston Fire Station, 645 Talcott Rd