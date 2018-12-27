Charlotte Fire and Rescue Log

By on No Comment

Dec. 1
2:20 p.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Vergennes Rescue at a medical call on Armory Lane in Vergennes and took a patient to the hospital.
9:45 p.m. Charlotte Fire assisted Shelburne Fire at a call on LaPlatte Circle in Shelburne where there was a report of a gas smell in the area.

Dec. 3
12:16 p.m. Charlotte Fire assisted Shelburne Fire at a fire alarm call on Harbor Road in Shelburne.

Dec. 6
9:30 a.m. Caller reported medical alarm activation. Charlotte Rescue was dispatched to Dart Hill in Monkton for what turned out to be an accidental medical alarm.

Dec. 7
8:37 p.m. Charlotte Fire assisted Ferrisburgh Fire at a structure fire on U.S. Route 7 in Ferrisburgh.

Charlotte Fire and Rescue Log added by on
View all posts by The Citizen →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.