Free Ice Fishing Day Jan. 26

Vermont’s sixth annual Free Ice Fishing Day is Jan. 26 when people are invited to try ice fishing on any waterbody statewide without buying a fishing license. That day the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department hosts a free Ice Fishing Festival at Knight Point State Park in North Hero from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All ages are encouraged to attend. Instructors from the state Let’s Go Fishing Program will teach ice fishing skills such as knot-tying, baiting and using an ice fishing rod, and most importantly, how to stay warm on the ice. They’ll cover fishing regulations and fish identification. Department staff plan a fish fry station to cook up participants’ catch. There’ll be plenty of hot cocoa and several warming huts available. For more information and to register: register-ed.com/events/view/132707.