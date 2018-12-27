Hinesburg Resource Center celebrates building donation

The Hinesburg Community Resource Center invites the community to a celebration and open house Jan. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at 51 Ballards Corner Road.

There will be soups, bread, desserts and celebration of community. The guest of honor will be Jan Blomstrann of Wind NRG Partners, LLC.

The center is grateful to Blomstrann for housing the Food Shelf at 51 Ballards Corner Road free of charge since 2012 and for her recent donation of that building to the Hinesburg Community Resource Center.

“This generous donation will allow us to continue to serve our community with current and new programs for many years to come,” said Rachel Kring, executive director of the center.

For more information about the Hinesburg Community Resource Center is online at hinesburgresource.org.