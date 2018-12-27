Kudos

  • Alissa A. Stone of Charlotte was recently inducted into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Pi Mu Epsilon, the national mathematics honorary society. A graduate of Champlain Valley Union High School, Stone is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in chemistry. St. Lawrence is in Canton, N.Y.
  • Jack Thibault of Charlotte was named to Lawrence University dean’s list for the 2017-18 academic year. He is the son of Thomas and Susan Thibault. Lawrence is in Appleton, Wis.
  • Heidi Dessert and Ella Downey, both of Hinesburg, were named to the Community College of Vermont’s summer student honors list which recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.

