A night out for Bissonette Recreation Area

To the Editor:

Tickets are now on sale for the sixth annual fundraiser for the multi-purpose fields in Hinesburg. This local party takes place on Friday, Jan. 4, at the Old Lantern in Charlotte.

You can purchase your tickets online by going to hinesburgrec.com, at the Rec office at the Hinesburg Town Hall, from Kristy at your favorite Jiffy Mart store in Hinesburg, or by giving me a call at 482-2894. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door.

This can’t-miss affair is a great way to start out 2019, by helping a deserving cause. Quadra, playing their old-time rock and roll, will again be the headliner, with The Growlers opening up.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m., with music starting shortly after. So put on your dancing shoes and start out the New Year with a lot of fun and enjoyment with all your friends.

There will be plenty of donated free food to keep you energized for the dance floor. Items like pizza from five locations, subs, and delicious ribs and pulled pork.

Thanks in advance to all our reliable vendors.

At half time, there will be an auction with everything from golf passes and Burton equipment to firewood and gift packages from all our dedicated business. And all are in the running for a large amount of cash, if they purchase a 50/50 ticket, that will definitely put your New Year’s start in the win column.

Can’t wait to see you all there!

Tom Giroux

Hinesburg Recreation Committee