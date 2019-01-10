Allstate office helps land grant for annual holiday toy drive

Courtesy photo

Local Allstate representatives Mike Junga, Walter Hausermann and Caleb Henry.

Allstate agencies throughout New England recently teamed up with the Toys for Tots Foundation to collect new, unwrapped toys for local children for the holidays.

Between October and December, participating agencies received over 5,500 donations from community members.

Chittenden County agency owner Walter Hausermann of South Burlington participated in the drive, which won a $30,000 grant for Toys for Tots from the Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grant program.

“This year’s Toys for Tots donation drive was a huge success thanks to our incredible customers and community members,” Hausermann said. “Our donation boxes were overflowing thanks to their generosity. I’m so proud to be a part of this community.”

Toys for Tots and the Allstate Foundation have worked closely together over the last two years to organize a multi-state donation drive across hundreds of Allstate agencies. They have earned $112,000 grants for the Toys for Tots Foundation. Funds will be used to purchase toys to contribute to the annual toy drive.