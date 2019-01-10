Credit union offers nursing scholarships 

New England Federal Credit Union is accepting Nursing Scholarship applications for 2019. Three scholarships of $3,000 each are awarded each year to applicants who qualify.

Applications are online at nefcu.com, at any branch, or by calling 802-879-8790. Applicants must be members of NEFCU who are applying to or are enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate nursing program. Requirements include: the application; a high school transcript, college transcript, or General Education Degree; and an original 250-word essay describing how applicant will use their degree to contribute to their community.

The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 28. Winners will be living, working or attending school in Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Washington, Lamoille and Addison counties.