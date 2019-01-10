Vermont unemployment rate declines to 2.7 percent

The Vermont Department of Labor announced last week that the seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate for November was 2.7 percent.

This reflects a decrease of one-tenth of one percentage point from the revised October rate for the state and one full point below the national rate for November of 3.7 percent.

As of the prior month’s preliminary data, the Burlington-South Burlington metropolitan area was tied for the third-lowest unemployment rate in the country.

Overall, Vermont’s unemployment rate was tied for fifth-lowest in the country for the same time period.

“The season of winter recreational activities got off to a strong start in November due to some early snow fall and low temperatures. The monthly jobs report reflects this activity in the employment estimates of leisure and hospitality-related industries, which were above historical trends,” said Vermont Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle. “The Department continues to hear from Vermont employers that they are hiring for seasonal and full-time positions.”

The November unemployment rates for Vermont’s 17 labor market areas ranged from 1.8 percent in White River Junction to 3.5 percent in Derby.