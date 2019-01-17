Charlotte artist featured in ‘Artists to Watch 2019’ opening in Montpelier

The Vermont Arts Council, in partnership with The Vermont Art Guide, presents “Artists to Watch 2019” in Montpelier’s Spotlight Gallery.

The exhibit features the work of 10 contemporary Vermont artists including abstract artist Clark Derbes of Charlotte, selected by Vermont curators to highlight the broad spectrum of work being created by artists in Vermont.

An opening reception will be held Friday, Jan. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibition runs through Feb. 28. The Spotlight Gallery is located in the Vermont Arts Council office, 136 State St.

The curators involved included directors of arts venues and galleries from around the state including the Bennington Museum; Helen Day Art Center in Stowe; Jeffersonville’s Bryan Memorial Gallery and Fleming Museum at the University of Vermont.

“The deeper purpose of ‘Vermont Artists to Watch’ goes beyond a magazine feature, an exhibition, and artist boosterism,” said exhibition curator and Art Guide Editor Ric Kasini Kadour.

“The goal is to reframe how artists are seen by society and promote engagement with visual art. The more we reinforce the notion that legitimate, quality work is being made in the state—art that speaks for and to us—the more likely the general public will be enthusiastic and seek out art,” he said. “For art to work its magic in our communities, it needs to be seen and it needs to be engaged.”