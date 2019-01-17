Girls basketball winning streak continues; boys skate to two wins

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CVU 47, Rice 30: The Champlain Valley Union girls basketball team continued their winning streak with a 47-30 victory over Rice on Friday night in a packed home gym.

Makkena Boyd had eight points and five steals for the Redhawks (7-0), while Catherine Gilwee chipped in with seven points and five assists.

Julia Blanck (seven points) and Kaylee Beyor (six points and nine rebounds) also had a strong game for CVU.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CVU 66, BFA-St. Albans 37: The CVU boys basketball team opened up a 20-12 lead in the first quarter and did not look back in a win over BFA-St. Albans on Saturday.

Ethan Harvey had 11 points to pace the Redhawks, who move to 5-2. Mason Otley and Nikos Carroll each added nine points.

Nick Voyer had 15 points for the Bobwhites (1-6).

BOYS HOCKEY

CVU 3, Spaulding 1: The CVU boys hockey team grabbed their second win in a row with a 3-1 victory over Spaulding on Saturday.

Cam Saia, Jake Schaefer and James Bernicke each had a goal for the Redhawks, who move to 3-5-1. Bernicke added an assist.

Logan Cody made 18 saves to earn the win in net.

The Redhawks also topped Rice on Thursday, beating the Green Knights 2-1. Bernicke and Aiden Achilles each had a goal for CVU, while Cody stopped 17 shots.

GIRLS HOCKEY

BFA-St. Albans 8, CVU 0: Peyton Dukas had a hat trick in Monday night’s shut out by BFA-St. Albans over CVU.

Meghan Connor had two goals and two assists for the Comets and Maddie Hungerford made 15 saves.

For the Redhawks, Emma Rashford racked up 27 saves but the team’s record still dropped to 2-6.

It was the second loss in a row for CVU, who fell to Burlington-Colchester 10-1 on Saturday. Kiley McClure had the lone goal for the Redhawks and Rashford stopped 18 shots in that game.