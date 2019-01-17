Hinesburg Police Log

Jan. 6

12:23 a.m. An officer was called out for a reported family fight in Village Heights. Upon arrival, it was determined to be two noisy teenagers.

10:43 a.m. An officer was sent to Lincoln Hill for a jack-knifed truck and trailer. The officer found the truck driver had already straightened the vehicle but could not proceed due to slippery conditions and the weight of the trailer. Traffic control was completed until a tow truck could assist.

1:59 p.m. Agency assist for Williston Police Department to serve a no trespass order to a resident on Tyler Bridge Road

9:08 p.m. An officer responded to Shelburne to assist with an alarm where a door was found open.

Jan. 7

11:33 a.m. An officer took a report of a theft that occurred on Texas Hill Road where an item went missing sometime during a 30-day period in November.

4:48 p.m. A citizen came to the office to file a complaint regarding postings on Facebook that were considered harassment.

Jan. 8

12:16 p.m. An officer responded to Silver Street for a one-vehicle crash. There were no injuries.

6:24 p.m. An officer responded to Vermont Route 116 south of the village for a hit-and-run accident. A vehicle had left the roadway driving up on a lawn; several parts were left behind without the driver providing information to the property owner.

7:50 p.m. Officers responded to Pond Brook Road to assist several vehicles unable to move due to slippery conditions.

Jan. 9

9:03 a.m. Officers assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call on Mechanicsville Road.

2 p.m. An officer responded to Vermont Route 116 in Shelburne to assist with traffic control at a one-vehicle crash.

4 p.m. An officer completed the quarterly sex offender registry check by contacting Hinesburg’s one registrant.

4:35 p.m. Officers responded to Texas Hill Road for a vehicle off the road. There were no injuries.

Jan. 10

3:46 p.m. An officer responded to a two-vehicle crash on Richmond Road at Swamp Road. There were no injuries.

3:53 p.m. An officer responded to Billings Farm Road for vehicle that had slid off the road. There were no injuries.

4:15 p.m. An officer responded to Pond Road near Champlain Valley Union High School where a vehicle was off the road. There were no injuries.

4:34 p.m. An officer came across a vehicle off the road on Pond Road near Pond Brook Road. There were no injuries.

9:40 p.m. An officer observed a vehicle enter Vermont Route 116 from Silver Street. The right front quarter panel was hanging off the vehicle. The officer stopped the vehicle and found that the front windshield was cracked, both passenger side windows were broken, and there was significant other damage on that side of the vehicle. The driver told police that because she could not see the road in a certain area, she struck a tree or a utility pole. She was able to get back on the road and the officer had her drive to the police station where she parked the vehicle and got a ride to her home in Fairfax.

Jan. 11

4:15 p.m. An officer assisted a woman who no longer wanted contact with her ex-husband who was texting her.

4:45 p.m. An officer assisted DCF with an order to take a child into their custody. The child was not at the address in Hinesburg but the officer accompanied DCF to Starksboro where the child was located.

Jan. 12

8:25 a.m. An officer responded to Commerce Street to assist Hinesburg Fire with an alarm.

12:13 p.m. An officer was contacted by a resident regarding possible fraud regarding a construction project.

3:06 p.m. An officer responded to Mechanicville Road to contact a citizen regarding a dead rabbit that appeared suspicious.

3:50 p.m. Officers assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call on Meadow Wood Lane.