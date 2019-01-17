Looking ahead to summertime tunes

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will be the first to take the stage in this summer’s Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green series at Shelburne Museum. Higher Ground and evenko announced this week that the Grammy nominee will play the iconic outdoor venue on the lawn Saturday, May 25, at 7 p.m. The opening act will be announced at a later date. Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m.: $55 now, $59 the day of the show; kids 12 and under are free. Purchase online at highergroundmusic.com, by phone at 877-987-6487, or in person at the Higher Ground box office.