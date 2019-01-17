Red Cross appeals for blood, platelet donations

A drop off in blood and platelet donations over the holidays has prompted the American Red Cross to issue an emergency call for donors to give now to prevent a blood shortage from continuing throughout winter and affecting patient care.

“Many people may not realize that blood products are perishable, and the only source of lifesaving blood for patients is volunteer blood donors,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “When donations decline – lifesaving medical treatments could be delayed.”

The Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types on hand, well below the ideal five-day supply needed to respond to emergencies and daily hospital needs.

Eligible donors, especially platelet donors and blood donors with Type O blood, are urged to make an appointment to donate. Do so online at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Hosts for drives are also needed, Red Cross officials said.

Some upcoming opportunities to donate nearby are: