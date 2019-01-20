Night out brings in $12k for Hinesburg playing fields project

Last Friday night, we hosted the sixth annual Bissonette Fields benefit concert at the Old Lantern in Charlotte. Lantman’s Market once again sponsored a great night of music and community fun.

After all was said and done, the event brought in another $12,000 for the fields project – an amazing total for an event that has been a mainstay of community events since 2013! The support for our new recreation area and this event in particular has been amazing. We want to thank the businesses and individuals who helped make this years’ event so successful:

Lantman’s Market, Green Mountain Autism Foundation, The Old Lantern, Quadra, The Growlers, Hinesburg Recreation Commission, Jiffy Mart/Subway, Hart and Mead Energy, Aubuchon Hardware, Palmer’s Sugar House, Big River Bait and Tackle, Vermont Smoke and Cure, Brown’s Logging and Maple, Clifford Lumber, Cedar Knoll Country Club, Williston Golf Course, Rocky Ridge Golf Course, Dee PT, Hinesburg Hair Studio, Element Salon, Bolton Valley Resort, Burton Snowboards, Ceres Natural Remedies, GMCS, Papa Nicks, Good Times Cafe, Hinesburgh Public House, Papa McKees, Ramunto’s, The Dutch Mill, and Junior Lacaillade.

More fundraising and good times to come. Info on the second annual Calcutta will be coming soon.

Tom Ayer

Hinesburg