A night at the grange

A dozen performers entertained a full house at the Open Mic Night at the Charlotte Grange last week. Local musicians took the floor along with others from Bridport, Ripton, Lincoln and Burlington. All took part in the traditional closing with “Good Night Irene.” The Winter Waltz has been rescheduled to Sunday, Jan. 27, 4-6 p.m. Coming up in February is fiddler Dan Wyman on Feb. 17, 4-6 p.m. Another Open Mic Night is scheduled for Feb. 19, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. To perform, arrive by 6 p.m. or sign up with Mike Walker beforehand: mjwalker@gmavt.net.